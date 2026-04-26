suspect at White House correspondents' dinner charged with using firearms and assault

WASHINGTON DC, Apr 26 — The alleged armed suspect, who was seen running toward the ballroom at the Washington Hilton before officers stopped him, has been identified as a 31-year-old man from Torrance, in the southwestern suburbs of Los Angeles, California.

The incident prompted the US Secret Service to hastily evacuate President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, who were attending the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Media reports indicate that the US Secret Service engaged after a suspected gunman attempted to breach security.

Washington DC’s Police Chief Jeffery W Carroll says he was a hotel guest where the event was taking place and his room has been secured as part of the investigation.

The Washington, DC, Mayor said the suspect was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital and remains in police custody.

Jeanine Pirro, US Attorney for Washington, said the suspect is facing two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assaulting federal officers with a dangerous weapon.

She said the suspect will be arraigned before a federal court on Monday.

Speaking at a joint press briefing, Interim Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department Jeffrey Carroll said the suspect’s motive is not yet known.

He said the fact that shots were fired does not mean this was a security failure.

“The checkpoint where the suspect was apprehended was there for a reason, and it worked,” Carroll said.

“The suspect was not previously known to the MPD,” he added.