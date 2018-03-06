Headlines

Mohammed Ali’s election as Nyali MP upheld

MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 23 – The election of renowned former investigative journalist Mohammed Ali as Nyali Member of Parliament has been upheld. His election was upheld by High Court judge Lydia Achode who found that the petition contesting his win failed

Munya among CS nominees facing challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 - East African Community and the Northern Corridor Development Cabinet Secretary nominee, Peter Munya, is among four individuals whose fate hangs in the balance after the National Assembly received petitions challenging their nominations

President Kenyatta dispenses with the business of naming Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday named his full Cabinet where he announced the nomination of former Public Service Commission Chairperson Margaret Kobia to head the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, moved

Angola’s Lourenco keeps pressure on Dos Santos cronies

Luanda, Angola, Jan 14 - The first major scalp claimed by Angola's new president Joao Lourenco in his war on corruption and nepotism was that of his predecessor's daughter, who was sacked as head of the state oil company.The next big name linked to former

Textbooks distribution to secondary schools ends Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 - The government says the distribution of textbooks to all secondary schools in readiness for the entry of Form 1 students is set to be completed by Monday. According to Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Director

Suspected terrorist shot dead by police in Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 8 - A suspected terrorist was on Friday morning shot dead by police in Likoni area of Mombasa. According to area police Chief Benjamin Rotich, the suspect was cornered during a raid at his house at about 3 am. Rotich told journalists

Latest Articles

More Stories

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed