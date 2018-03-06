NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Read in full, a joint statement by President Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga on their partnership. The statement titled 'Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation' outlines their shared vision. 1. Background. In the
Headlines
Crisis at KNH as 700 doctors boycott work over suspended colleague
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Services at the Kenyatta National Hospital faced a hitch Monday as over 700 registrar doctors boycotted work after their colleague was suspended over a brain surgery mix-up. According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists
Mohammed Ali’s election as Nyali MP upheld
MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 23 – The election of renowned former investigative journalist Mohammed Ali as Nyali Member of Parliament has been upheld. His election was upheld by High Court judge Lydia Achode who found that the petition contesting his win failed
Munya among CS nominees facing challenge
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 - East African Community and the Northern Corridor Development Cabinet Secretary nominee, Peter Munya, is among four individuals whose fate hangs in the balance after the National Assembly received petitions challenging their nominations
President Kenyatta dispenses with the business of naming Cabinet
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday named his full Cabinet where he announced the nomination of former Public Service Commission Chairperson Margaret Kobia to head the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs, moved
Angola’s Lourenco keeps pressure on Dos Santos cronies
Luanda, Angola, Jan 14 - The first major scalp claimed by Angola's new president Joao Lourenco in his war on corruption and nepotism was that of his predecessor's daughter, who was sacked as head of the state oil company.The next big name linked to former
Textbooks distribution to secondary schools ends Monday
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 8 - The government says the distribution of textbooks to all secondary schools in readiness for the entry of Form 1 students is set to be completed by Monday. According to Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) Director
DP Ruto warns Jubilee leaders against ‘useless political debates’
NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 - NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 7 - Deputy President William Ruto has broken his uncharacteristic silence and warned Jubilee Party leaders to avoid what he described as ‘useless political debates’ on government appointments and 2022 succession.
Foreign envoys meet NASA, urge dialogue and respect for Constitution
NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 - Foreign diplomats on Friday morning met with NASA leaders led by Raila Odinga where they reiterated the need for him to engage in open and transparent national conversation to address underlying issues. The diplomats led by US
Suspected terrorist shot dead by police in Mombasa
MOMBASA, Kenya Dec 8 - A suspected terrorist was on Friday morning shot dead by police in Likoni area of Mombasa. According to area police Chief Benjamin Rotich, the suspect was cornered during a raid at his house at about 3 am. Rotich told journalists