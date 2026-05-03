Sakaja Urges Political Calm as Nairobi Steps Up Flood Crackdown, Warns Errant Planners

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called for reduced political tensions as the County intensifies ongoing measures to tackle flooding and restore order in the city.

Speaking at PCEA Evergreen Parish in Westlands Constituency on May 3, 2026, Sakaja said Nairobi is scaling up its crackdown on illegal developments on riparian land, with demolitions and reclamation works already underway in several areas.

He noted that multiple encroached zones are being recovered, with operations extending to locations including Kirichwa Kubwa in Kilimani.

“The work to reclaim riparian land is ongoing at high speed. We are recovering many areas, and as the rains continue, more structures built on riparian land are being identified and removed,” he said. “This exercise is ongoing, and no one is being exempted.”

The Governor said the intervention has national backing, citing the ongoing removal of part of the State House Nairobi perimeter wall to restore natural water flow as a key example.

Sakaja linked the demolitions directly to Nairobi’s worsening flood situation, noting that illegal construction on waterways and poor planning continue to worsen the crisis.

“We are facing serious flood challenges, not just in Nairobi but across the country, including Tana River. People must take responsibility. You cannot block waterways and then complain about floods,” he said.

At the same time, he warned that planning officials who approved developments on riparian reserves and flood-prone areas will be held accountable.

“Many people are currently losing parts of their property after receiving approvals and building on riparian land and floodplains. Whether this happened years ago or recently, planners and surveyors are expected to adhere to development regulations,” he said.

He urged residents in high-risk areas to relocate, stressing that reclaiming riparian land is part of broader efforts to improve drainage systems and sewer infrastructure.

“In places like Grogan, we are losing lives. This should not be happening. People cannot continue living in dangerous zones. This is not about politics—it is about safety and saving lives,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sakaja cautioned against politicising development projects, including the ongoing construction of the modern Gikomba Market, which he said is progressing and expected to be completed within six months.

“Do not listen to politicians who do not care about your dignity. The market is under construction and is aimed at improving working conditions and restoring dignity to traders,” he said.

He also called for calm and tolerance in the political space, condemning recent incidents of violence at public gatherings.

“We need peace, stability, and tolerance. Violence is not the answer. As leaders, we must continue lowering political tensions and promoting unity. In a democracy, we may disagree, but we must respect each other’s right to be heard,” he said.

Sakaja said the County is implementing a range of interventions, from riparian land recovery to infrastructure upgrades, as part of ongoing efforts to build a safer and more resilient Nairobi.