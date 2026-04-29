Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon assists a voter during the launch of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise on March 30/IEBC/FILE

Headlines

IEBC Chair Praises High Voter Uptake after curtains fall on 30-day voter listing drive

Long queues were reported at IEBC registration centres across Nairobi as Kenyans rushed to beat the voter registration deadline.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has hailed the more than 1.8 million Kenyans who turned out to register as voters during the just-concluded Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

IEBC Chairman Erastus Ethekon stressed the importance of political participation, citing Article 38 of the Constitution of Kenya, which guarantees every citizen the right to vote.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I sincerely thank everyone who turned out to register as voters and take part in shaping the future of our nation,” he said.

Long queues were reported at IEBC registration centres across Nairobi as Kenyans rushed to beat the voter registration deadline.

The 30-day Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise, themed “Deepening Democracy in Kenya Through Inclusive Voter Registration,” had targeted the registration of 2.5 million new voters.

The IEBC chairperson added: “These rights can only be realised through voter registration, which is the gateway to active participation in the electoral process.”

Despite government efforts to fast-track production, many applicants—particularly youths—reported delays in receiving their national identity cards.

In its latest update released on Friday, April 24, 2026, the IEBC said the figure reflects an increase of 505,344 new registrations in six days, up from 1,370,930 recorded on April 17, 2026.

Nairobi County leads in new registrations with 209,965, followed by Kiambu (97,557), Nakuru (81,166), Kakamega (80,711), and Machakos (65,616).

Other strong performers include Meru (56,486), Kilifi (54,171), Kisii (50,551), and Turkana (50,310). At the lower end, Lamu recorded the fewest registrations at 8,345, followed by Isiolo (9,291), Mandera (14,946), Samburu (17,361), and Nyamira (17,575).

The Commission also reported 159,410 voter transfers and 2,817 updates to personal details during the same period.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Sustainability Watch

Guinness World Record Holder to Lead Historic 24-Hour Mangrove Restoration Drive in Mombasa

 Mangrove restoration is considered particularly critical due to its role in protecting coastlines, supporting marine biodiversity, and enhancing carbon sequestration

10 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP Ingonga, Egyptian Envoy Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation in Criminal Justice and Prosecutorial Services

The ODPP noted that both parties expressed a shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in prosecution, tackling transnational crime, and building institutional capacity within their...

10 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Lawmakers Push Five-Year Wait for Ex-Governors Over Accountability Concerns

The Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2023, sponsored by Kirinyaga Senator James Kamau Murango, seeks to amend Articles 99(2) and 193(2) of the Constitution...

11 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Rush at IEBC Centres as enhanced Voter Registration Closes

So far, the commission says over 1.8 million new voters have been registered since the exercise began on March 30.

11 hours ago

Headlines

Final Kenyan Police Contingent Returns Home as Haiti Mission Concludes After 22 Months

The aircraft operated by national carrier Kenya Airways touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at 1828hrs on Tuesday, bringing home the remaining officers...

12 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya, India Move to Fast-Track Free Trade Deal Talks to Boost Exports and Investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28— Kenya and India have agreed to accelerate negotiations toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aimed at lowering trade barriers, expanding...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto Rallies Nairobi residents to Shun Politics of Division

While handing over eight new classrooms at Raila Education Centre in Kibra, President Ruto said the institution’s capacity has been expanded and can now...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Sixth Senate Mashinani to be held in Kilifi

The objectives of these sittings outside Nairobi include promoting the Senate's role and work, increasing public awareness about the Business of the Senate and...

14 hours ago