Ruto Grants Wage Rise, Falls Short of Union Demands

NAIROBI, Kenya May 1 – President William Ruto has announced a 12 per cent increase in general wages and a 15 percent rise in agricultural wages in a move aimed at cushioning workers against the raising cost of living.

Ruto said the wage adjustment reflects the government’s commitment to improving workers livelihoods and addressing economic pressures that have weighed heavily on households in recent months.

“I am pleased to announce a 12 per cent increase in general wages and a 15 per cent increase in agricultural wages to all Kenyan workers. Happy Labour Day. May we continue building this nation together for this and for future generations as we strive to transform Kenya into a developed economy within our lifetime,” Ruto declared.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said over the weekend that unions are pushing for the pay rise to cushion workers against the rising fuel prices, the cost of transport, food and other basic goods.

“If you grant workers at least a 23 per cent minimum wage increase, your government will remain stable. Former President Kibaki offered wage increases of 22 per cent, 18 per cent, and 14 per cent, and things worked well. I believe you can do even more,” Atwoli said.

This year’s celebrations because it is the first time government officials, labour leaders, and workers from various sectors will be convening away from the capital city in a show of unity and recognition of the country’s workforce.