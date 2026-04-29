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Britain's King Charles III leaves after speaking to well-wishers on The Mall near to Buckingham Palace in central London, on May 5, 2023, ahead of the coronation weekend. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

DIPLOMACY

King gets ovation for speech hailing importance of UK and US partnership

The King spelt out the cornerstones: there had to be support for Nato, “keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries”. There needed to be backing for the “defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people”.

Such speeches are written with the Foreign Office, and there was a clear message sent to US President Donald Trump, who has called for more military spending from US allies.

“Our country, in order to be fit for the future, has committed to the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War,” said the King.

Published

WASHINGTON DC Apr 29 – King Charles has stressed the value and importance of the “indispensable” UK and US partnership in an historic address to Congress in Washington DC.

In the historic setting of the Capitol building, the King warned that the two nations had to stand together in this “more volatile, more dangerous” era.

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“We meet in times of great uncertainty, in times of conflict from Europe to the Middle East which pose immense challenges,” he told the chamber, filled with US lawmakers.

It was the biggest diplomatic moment of his reign amid a backdrop of deepening political tensions between the US and the UK – and in the end, he got a standing ovation before he’d even spoken.

There were about 12 standing ovations in total, as the audience repeatedly interrupted the King’s address with loud applause.

It might once have been taken for granted that the US and UK would be partners in defending democratic values.

But after recent tensions there seemed to be no such guarantees – and the King was here to rekindle that alliance, to an audience including US Vice-President JD Vance and political powerbrokers from both Republican and Democrat parties.

The King spelt out the cornerstones: there had to be support for Nato, “keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries”. There needed to be backing for the “defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people”.

Such speeches are written with the Foreign Office, and there was a clear message sent to US President Donald Trump, who has called for more military spending from US allies.

“Our country, in order to be fit for the future, has committed to the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War,” said the King.

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