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Britney Spears, shown here in 2019, has indicated she would like to have another child and has plans to wed her boyfriend Sam Asghari

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Britney Spears charged in California with driving under influence

Spears, 44, reportedly checked herself into a rehabilitation treatment facility afterwards. Her representatives have called the incident “completely inexcusable”.

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CALIFORNIA, May 1, Prosecutors in California have filed a criminal charge against Britney Spears over her arrest last month for allegedly driving under the influence.

The pop star is facing one misdemeanour count of driving under the influence of any alcohol and drug. She was arrested on 4 March on a southern California highway after driving her BMW “erratically at a high rate of speed”, authorities said.

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Spears, 44, reportedly checked herself into a rehabilitation treatment facility afterwards. Her representatives have called the incident “completely inexcusable”.

Her court arraignment is scheduled for next Monday morning, though she is not required to attend in person as it is a minor charge.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office filed the case against the singer on Thursday.

“Whether or not Ms Spears will appear at the hearing will be a decision made between her and her attorney,” the district attorney’s office said.

The prosecutor’s office said such a charge typically carries no jail time when there is no crash or injury resulting from the incident, and no history of similar offences.

Prosecutors tend to allow such defendants to plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs.

This option will be offered to Spears, said Joey Buttitta, from the district attorney’s office.

Defendants usually receive 12 months’ probation, and are required to complete a DUI (driving under the influence) class, as well as pay fines and fees.

The BBC has contacted the singer’s representatives.

Spears, a mother of two boys, is one of the most successful pop stars of all time, with hits such as Baby One More Time, Toxic, Everytime, Gimme More, Womanizer, and Stronger.

For 13 years until 2021, Spears was in a conservatorship – a legal guardianship under which her finances and personal life were controlled by her father.

After the arrest, her representative told the BBC: “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.

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