Police Recover 22 Stolen Phones, Arrest Two in Nairobi CBD After Online Tip-Off

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Police in Nairobi have recovered 22 suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested two individuals following a tip-off from a member of the public who spotted her stolen handset advertised online.

The complainant, whose phone had been stolen at a school along Ngong Road, alerted authorities after identifying a device resembling hers on a popular social media platform.

“She reported the matter to police officers, who immediately launched an investigation. Using mobile tracking technology, officers traced the phone’s signal to the heart of the Central Business District — to a building near Khoja Stage,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.

Acting on the report, police launched an investigation and used mobile tracking technology to trace the phone’s signal to a building near Khoja Stage in the Central Business District.

Upon accessing the premises, officers recovered the complainant’s phone along with several other high-value mobile devices believed to have been stolen from members of the public.

“Two suspects found within the premises were arrested and taken into police custody while investigations continue,” the Mohammed Amin led agency said.

Police say the operation highlights the growing importance of technology in crime detection and the role of public vigilance in combating urban theft.