IPOA Intensifies Community Outreach to Enhance Trust in Policing

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has stepped up efforts to strengthen relations between police and the public through community engagement forums aimed at promoting peace, accountability and professional policing.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting in Kerugoya, IPOA Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake said the forum was meant to bridge the gap between wananchi and security agencies and encourage cooperation in maintaining law and order.

Halake noted that IPOA serves both the police and members of the public by promoting fairness, accountability and respect for the rule of law. He emphasized the need for stronger community policing initiatives such as Nyumba Kumi and urged residents to report police misconduct through the authority’s toll-free hotline 1559, which operates 24 hours a day.

He reaffirmed IPOA’s commitment to ensuring police officers perform their duties professionally while safeguarding citizens’ rights.

IPOA Commissioner John Muchiri Nyaga called on Kenyans to conduct peaceful demonstrations and avoid violence, destruction of property and loss of life. He noted that while the Constitution guarantees the right to protest, some demonstrations turn chaotic, forcing police intervention and sometimes leading to allegations of excessive force.

Nyaga said IPOA investigates all cases involving deaths or serious injuries resulting from police action to ensure accountability and compliance with the law.

He commended Kirinyaga and the larger Mt Kenya region for recording relatively fewer cases of police misconduct and urged leaders and citizens to promote peace and unity.

“Kenyans must remember that we do not have another country. Leaders should focus on uniting the people instead of inciting divisions,” said Nyaga.