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CS Wandayi Warns Oil Cartels as Govt Intensifies Sector Reforms

Wandayi said recent disruptions and growing public controversy in the petroleum industry were being driven by entrenched interests resisting change.

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KISUMU, Kenya Apr 16 – Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has warned cartels in Kenya’s oil sector, vowing that the government will dismantle networks undermining ongoing reforms.

Speaking in Ugunja Constituency on Wednesday, Wandayi said recent disruptions and growing public controversy in the petroleum industry were being driven by entrenched interests resisting change.

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“What you are seeing and hearing is a fight back by these cartels,” he said, pointing to coordinated efforts to frustrate government interventions.

The CS emphasized that the administration of William Ruto remains firmly committed to restoring order and transparency in the sector, warning that those profiting from opaque systems will not be spared.

“Those cartels must understand that their time is over,” Wandayi declared.

Despite the tensions, Wandayi reassured Kenyans that the energy and petroleum sector remains stable, adding that government measures are aimed at protecting consumers from exploitation and ensuring fair pricing.

He maintained that reforms being implemented are in the public interest and will ultimately create a more efficient and accountable fuel supply system.

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