US-led coalition endorses Sudan civilian-led peace talks under AU-backed quintet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — A US-led coalition has endorsed the launch of a Sudanese civilian-led dialogue process under the stewardship of a quintet comprising the AU, IGAD, League of Arab States, EU and the UN, as diplomatic efforts intensify to halt Sudan’s protracted civil war.

The coalition — which includes the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Greece and Norway — Monday said the process should begin within weeks and culminate in the formation of an independent civilian-led transitional authority capable of steering Sudan toward peace, stability and democratic governance.

In a joint statement issued after consultations between the quintet and Sudanese political stakeholders in Addis Ababa from June 3 to 5, the group reaffirmed that Sudan’s future cannot be determined through military force and must instead be shaped through an inclusive civilian-led political process reflecting the aspirations of Sudanese citizens.

“We stand united in our belief that there can be no military solution to this crisis,” the statement said, adding that a durable settlement must be anchored in a credible and inclusive transition free from domination by armed actors.

Berlin Principles for Sudan

The consultations build on outcomes from the Berlin Conference on Sudan held on April 15, where international partners endorsed the “Berlin Principles for Sudan” and supported a Sudanese-owned roadmap to end the war.

The coalition expressed alarm at the deteriorating humanitarian situation, with millions displaced and growing food insecurity amid continued fighting and repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The alliance called for an urgent humanitarian truce to pave the way for a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of political dialogue.

Under the proposed framework, the quintet will facilitate a broad-based civilian dialogue bringing together political actors, civil society groups, women’s organisations, youth representatives and stakeholders reflecting Sudan’s geographic and social diversity.

The process is expected to be conducted transparently, without coercion, and within a defined timeframe of approximately six months.

The coalition further warned that obstruction of the civilian transition process by any individuals or groups could trigger coordinated international measures.

While reiterating respect for Sudan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the partners stressed that only Sudanese citizens, through an independent and inclusive process, can determine the country’s political future.

Regional pressure

The endorsement comes against the backdrop of growing regional diplomatic pressure, including from Kenya, which has taken an increasingly assertive stance on the Sudan crisis.

President William Ruto has repeatedly criticised both the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), arguing that neither faction can deliver a sustainable political solution.

In a media interview in May, Ruto described the rival generals as products of Sudan’s failed political transition and accused them of dragging the country into widespread destruction and humanitarian collapse.

Ruto dismissed allegations that Kenya is aligned with either side, insisting that Nairobi’s role is focused on facilitating dialogue and maintaining neutral political space for Sudanese actors.

He also rejected claims that Kenya supports the RSF, calling such accusations unfounded.

Ruto’s remarks came amid concerted efforts by Nairobi to push for a broader regional and international framework involving Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Arab Emirates to intensify pressure on both military factions and revive stalled negotiations.

Kenya has consistently backed a civilian-led political track, aligning closely with the quintet’s approach, while warning against what Ruto has termed the “babysitting” of Sudan’s warring generals.

Ruto argued that the scale of humanitarian suffering, including mass displacement and cross-border refugee flows, demands a more decisive diplomatic intervention.

Sudan’s military-led administration has often been critical of Kenya accusing, Nairobi of partiality.

Kenya has denied the claims, maintaining that its engagement is anchored in IGAD-led regional mediation efforts and broader African Union frameworks.

Sudan has been engulfed in civil war since April 2023 following a power struggle between the SAF and RSF, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with millions requiring urgent assistance and large-scale displacement across the region.