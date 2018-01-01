Happy new year my dear friends! Once again we usher in yet another year. I believe that this is a great opportunity to have a fresh start to better yourself. One of the things that I do at the start of each year is to sit back and look at the goals
Ask Kirubi
“Every Thursday for a period of three hours, I am able to interact with the young people using the hashtag #AskKirubi on Twitter. I honestly did not know what I was getting myself into but I was determined. In the last two weeks I have gotten over 200 questions and this has just proved how much the young people are yearning for information and advice to move in the right direction”. – Chris Kirubi
Ask Kirubi: Buy Kenya; Build Kenya
Who has the great honor of building a nation? Isn’t it the people? Aren’t we the work force behind the great opportunities and industries that play a vital role to the growth of the economy? Well, we are. Our leaders steer the nation but it’s up
Ask Kirubi: Let peace prevail
May justice be our shield and defender,
May we dwell in unity, peace and liberty
Then and only then will plenty be found within our borders
God bless our land Kenya.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQWG2rGZazg
Ask Kirubi: Change the narrative for a better future
Is there anything like responsible journalism? Are there those who sincerely practice it? Each day as I read the dailies, I'm usually appalled by certain articles and wonder what the intention of the writer is. While every nation has its strengths and
Ask Kirubi: Thriving in business
No successful business has ever thrived in isolation. Our businesses do not operate in a vacuum; they operate in an ever changing environment that is affected by several internal and external factors. For you to thrive in business, you must first understand
Ask Kirubi: Poverty, a state of the mind
Poverty is something many of you may know too well. It hurts and stings making you feel less important than those who are privileged. It seems to cloud the mind convincing you that you are incapable of changing your situation and hinders many young people
Ask Kirubi: Draw Your Future
I am a firm believer of the phrase that nothing good is ever served on a silver platter. Great success in your personal and professional life cannot be achieved without putting yourself out there. All successful people will definitely have a story to
Ask Kirubi: Beyond campus
Every year our varsities and colleges produce young vibrant graduates for the competitive job market. Full of life and eager to start your career journey, you creatively draft your CV and prepare all the necessary documents in a bid to attract potential
Working with different generations #AskKirubi
Millennials…also known as Generation Y or Echo Boomers. They are the young employees at our workplaces who make the work environment very interesting. Currently, you will not walk into any office and fail to get one because they entail about 50% of
Ask Kirubi: Know your worth
I have said it time and time again that I employ mostly for attitude and train for skill. If you have a guy without the right attitude, their skill will not help you because they are irrelevant to your business. Most times it’s not the person that