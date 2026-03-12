Connect with us

Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, a veteran Aqua Rescue volunteer with more than 15 years of service, was responding to a distress call when he lost his life in the line of duty/Kenya Red Cross /FILE

County News

Memorial service set for veteran aqua rescuer Samuel Wangila

A memorial service will be held in Nairobi for veteran Kenya Red Cross aqua rescuer Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, who died during a rescue mission at the swollen Mbagathi River.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 — A memorial servicae for veteran aqua rescuer Samuel Wanyonyi Wangila, who died during a rescue operation in Nairobi on March 3, will be held Thursday at All Saints Cathedral.

The Kenya Red Cross Society said the service will commence at 11.30am bringing together family members, colleagues, and fellow volunteers to celebrate the life of the seasoned rescuer.

Wangila was electrocuted while responding to a distress call at the swollen Mbagathi River in Nairobi’s Highrise area in an incident that has exposed the dangers of illegal electricity connections in the city.

The experienced volunteer had been attempting to rescue a boy who had reportedly fallen into the river.

The Kenya Red Cross said the child had tragically drowned before the rescue could be completed.

Wangila, who served as an Aqua Rescue volunteer for more than 15 years, was widely respected within the organization for his dedication to lifesaving operations and for mentoring fellow volunteers.

Courageous volunteer

In a statement earlier, Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Ahmed Idris described him as “a dedicated and courageous volunteer, deeply committed to saving lives and mentoring others in aqua rescue operations.”

The late rescuer had also received national recognition for his service, earning a Special Recognition Award during the 2025 Volunteer Awards for his outstanding contribution to rescue missions across the country.

Wangila was the third-born son of Mzee David Wakhungu and Zipporah Nanjala, husband to Joan Wanjiku, and father to Elan Wangila and Klarissa Wangila.

Burial will take place on Saturday, March 14, at the family home in Sirakaru village, Naitiri sub-location, in Bungoma County.

Wangila’s death came as Nairobi and surrounding counties experienced heavy rainfall, which has heightened the risk of flooding.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had warned that some areas could receive up to 50 millimetres of rainfall within 24 hours, urging residents to avoid crossing flooded areas and remain vigilant during storms.

