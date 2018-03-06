County News

Transfer of Mariakani estate to LAP fund questioned

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26-Nairobi County Government has been put on the spot over the irregular transfer of Mariakani Estate to Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAPFUND). This was revealed through a report by the Auditor General querying the transfer of

Mutua, Kahiga slam animosity between Kambas and Kikuyus

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 7 - Two governors have strongly condemned utterances and actions that perpetuate tribalism and hatred among their respective communities. Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and his Nyeri counterpart Mutahi Kahiga said the utterances

H1N1 virus reported in Laikipia County

NANYUKI, Kenya, Mar 7 - The Laikipia County health officials have confirmed the presence of the H1N1 Prototype 9 Influenza virus among some patients who are being treated of severe flu. This is after samples taken from patients at the Nanyuki Teaching

Residents share shocking revelations of Mt Elgon killer gangs

MOUNT ELGON, Kenya, Mar 6 - Mount Elgon residents on Tuesday made shocking revelations under the hands of ruthless gangs responsible for tens of killings in the area. It was during a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, his counterparts

Motorists stranded again, this time on Nairobi-Nakuru highway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Hundreds of motorists spent many hours in traffic Sunday night on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway following an accident at Kinungi. This prompted motorists from both directions to start overlapping which worsened the situation. Traffic

