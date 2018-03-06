NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26-Nairobi County Government has been put on the spot over the irregular transfer of Mariakani Estate to Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAPFUND). This was revealed through a report by the Auditor General querying the transfer of
County News
Mutua, Kahiga slam animosity between Kambas and Kikuyus
MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 7 - Two governors have strongly condemned utterances and actions that perpetuate tribalism and hatred among their respective communities. Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and his Nyeri counterpart Mutahi Kahiga said the utterances
H1N1 virus reported in Laikipia County
NANYUKI, Kenya, Mar 7 - The Laikipia County health officials have confirmed the presence of the H1N1 Prototype 9 Influenza virus among some patients who are being treated of severe flu. This is after samples taken from patients at the Nanyuki Teaching
FAO to spearhead conservation of water catchments in Taita Taveta
WUNDANYI, Kenya, Mar 7 - The United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization will partner with the Taita Taveta County Government to promote conservation of water catchment areas while promoting alternative sources of livelihood to reduce environment
President Kenyatta, governors lay ground for universal healthcare
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday met governors and discussed implementation of universal healthcare for all, a key plank of his priorities in his second and final term. The execution agenda includes a pilot for 100 per cent access
Residents share shocking revelations of Mt Elgon killer gangs
MOUNT ELGON, Kenya, Mar 6 - Mount Elgon residents on Tuesday made shocking revelations under the hands of ruthless gangs responsible for tens of killings in the area. It was during a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, his counterparts
Meru varsity VC on forced leave amid probe into student’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has sent Meru University Vice-Chancellor Japheth Magambo on compulsory leave, replacing him with Charity Gichuki in an acting capacity. The decision was taken during an impromptu visit
Interior CS Matiangi leads delegation to troubled Mt Elgon region
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, his Lands and Environment counterparts Farida Karoney and Keriako Tobiko respectively are on Tuesday expected to tour the Mt Elgon region to solve a land crisis that has been persistent
Motorists stranded again, this time on Nairobi-Nakuru highway
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 5 - Hundreds of motorists spent many hours in traffic Sunday night on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway following an accident at Kinungi. This prompted motorists from both directions to start overlapping which worsened the situation. Traffic
Authorities unrelenting in containment of hawker free-for-all on city streets
NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Nairobi Central Business District is a no-go-zone for hawkers after months of running battles between them and County Inspectorate Department. Tens of police officers have been deployed to the City Centre to ensure that their