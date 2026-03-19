Govt warns of flooding, landslide risks ahead of Eid al-Fitr holiday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 19 — The government has urged citizens to remain vigilant as heavy rains forecast for the Eid al-Fitr holiday and the weekend increase the risk of floods and landslides.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration said the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of widespread heavy rainfall expected from Friday through Monday, gradually easing on Tuesday.

The ministry said rainfall would persist across several regions, including the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and central highlands, including Nairobi.

“We urge all Kenyans to exercise extra caution, particularly in areas prone to flooding,” the ministry said, noting that the wet weather coincides with travel and family gatherings during Eid celebrations.

Residents in landslide-prone hilly areas, particularly the Aberdare ranges and Mount Kenya slopes, were advised to stay alert.

Counties expected to receive heavy rainfall include Turkana, Samburu, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, as well as Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho, Bomet, Kiambu, and central/eastern counties such as Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, and Meru.

Parts of Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Mandera, and Tana River are also expected to receive significant rainfall.

The advisory comes amid widespread damage from recent flooding, which has claimed at least 73 lives, left seven missing, and displaced nearly 69,000 people from 13,795 households.

Another 66,568 people from 13,313 households have been affected, losing homes, property, and, in some cases, family members.

Flooding has impacted at least 21 counties, including Nairobi, Kisumu, Narok, Kiambu, Migori, Siaya, Makueni, Busia, Wajir, Kisii, Homa Bay, Taita Taveta, Baringo, Kajiado, Kitui, Kwale, Machakos, Kericho, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, and West Pokot, damaging schools, markets, roads, and critical water and electricity infrastructure.

The ministry said multi-agency teams, including the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Coast Guard Service, local administrators, and humanitarian groups like the Kenya Red Cross Society, have been deployed to support rescue operations, assist affected families, and restore essential services.

“As a country, this moment calls for heightened vigilance, compassion, and collective responsibility,” the ministry said, urging Kenyans to follow safety guidance while celebrating the holiday.