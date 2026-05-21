Search and rescue operations are ongoing after a boat capsized near the LAPSSET area in Lamu County

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Search and rescue operations are ongoing after a boat capsized at the Kwa Bruno Channel near the LAPSSET area in Lamu County.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, four people were rescued from the water and rushed to hospital for treatment, while efforts to trace four others who remain missing continued on Thursday.

The rescue mission has brought together Kenya Red Cross aqua divers, members of the Beach Management Unit, and local community fishing boats assisting in the search operation.