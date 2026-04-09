Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka/FILE

Top stories

Bungoma Governor Lusaka Sacks County Executive in Sweeping Reorganisation

The governor maintained that the changes were made in good faith and in the public interest, noting that the shake-up is intended to boost efficiency within the county administration while upholding the integrity of public institutions.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 9-Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has dissolved the entire County Executive Committee in a sweeping restructuring move aimed at enhancing governance and improving service delivery.

In a statement released on Thursday, Lusaka said the decision anchored in Section 40(1)(a) of the County Government Act also extends to the County Attorney and the County Secretary.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The reorganisation of the County Executive has been undertaken in the exercise of the constitutional mandate to ensure effective governance and service delivery,” he said.

The governor maintained that the changes were made in good faith and in the public interest, noting that the shake-up is intended to boost efficiency within the county administration while upholding the integrity of public institutions.

He, however, assured residents that service delivery will continue uninterrupted, saying measures have been put in place to guarantee continuity.

“The county government remains committed to continuity of services, and appropriate administrative measures have been put in place to ensure there is no disruption in the delivery of essential services,” Lusaka said.

He added that further details on interim arrangements and new appointments will be communicated in due course, in line with legal requirements.

Lusaka reiterated his administration’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and due process.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Four Sentenced to Death Over 2015 Killing of Former Kabete MP George Muchai

Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina handed down the sentences on Thursday after finding six accused guilty of offences including robbery with violence and unlawful possession...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Oburu Odinga Condemns Attack on Vihiga Senator, Calls for Swift Investigation

In a statement, ODM party leader Oburu Oginga said he received news of the assault with a heavy heart and profound concern, extending his...

3 hours ago

Top stories

PSC Chair Denies Wrongdoing in Contempt Case Over DPP Draft Regulations

In an affidavit, Meja explained that the forum had been planned well in advance and coincided with the PSC’s nationwide recruitment exercise for Vocational...

3 hours ago

Kenya

State House Wall to Be Demolished in Nairobi River Cleanup Plan

"For your information, State House has received notice from the multi-agency team reclaiming riparian land that part of the state house boundary, the wall...

5 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Declares War on Nairobi Cartels, Undermining County Progress

“Let me be very clear: the era of appeasing cartels at the expense of public interest must come to an end. Leadership is not...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Gachagua aide traced in Kajiado county following abduction claims

DCP Political Affairs Director Stanley Kimure was traced to Kajiado and arraigned before the Kajiado Law Courts, with lawyer Ndegwa Njiru alleging the case...

5 hours ago

Top stories

CS Wandayi Skips Parliamentary Probe On Fuel Supply Concerns

CS Wandayi irked members of the house committee when it was revealed that he had jetted to Dubai despite the ongoing crisis in the...

6 hours ago

Capital Health

175 Health Facilities Receive Life-Saving Newborn Equipment in Major Boost to Maternal Care

Valued at approximately Sh50.9 million (about 393,717 USD), the initiative is part of broader U.S.-backed efforts to strengthen Kenya’s healthcare system, particularly in underserved...

6 hours ago