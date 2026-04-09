Bungoma Governor Lusaka Sacks County Executive in Sweeping Reorganisation

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 9-Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka has dissolved the entire County Executive Committee in a sweeping restructuring move aimed at enhancing governance and improving service delivery.

In a statement released on Thursday, Lusaka said the decision anchored in Section 40(1)(a) of the County Government Act also extends to the County Attorney and the County Secretary.

“The reorganisation of the County Executive has been undertaken in the exercise of the constitutional mandate to ensure effective governance and service delivery,” he said.

The governor maintained that the changes were made in good faith and in the public interest, noting that the shake-up is intended to boost efficiency within the county administration while upholding the integrity of public institutions.

He, however, assured residents that service delivery will continue uninterrupted, saying measures have been put in place to guarantee continuity.

“The county government remains committed to continuity of services, and appropriate administrative measures have been put in place to ensure there is no disruption in the delivery of essential services,” Lusaka said.

He added that further details on interim arrangements and new appointments will be communicated in due course, in line with legal requirements.

Lusaka reiterated his administration’s commitment to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and due process.