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Four Rescued as Building Collapses in Highrise Kibera,Rescue Underway

Red Cross organisation confirmed that four individuals have so far been pulled from the debris and rushed to Mbagathi Hospital for treatment.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-A multi storey building under construction collapsed on Wednesday in the Highrise area of Kibera, triggering an emergency response and fears that several people may be trapped beneath the rubble.

According to the rescue teams were swiftly deployed to the scene and are currently conducting search and rescue operations. The organisation confirmed that four individuals have so far been pulled from the debris and rushed to Mbagathi Hospital for treatment.

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The cause of the collapse remains unclear, but initial reports indicate that the structure was still under construction at the time of the incident.

Emergency responders, including disaster management teams, continue to comb through the wreckage amid concerns that an unknown number of people could still be trapped.
Authorities have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or those missing.

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