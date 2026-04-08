Three Dead, Six Rescued in Kibera Highrise Building Collapse

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-Three people have died and six others rescued following the collapse of a building under construction in the Highrise area of Kibera, Nairobi County.

Authorities, led by the Kenya Red Cross, confirmed that the structure was still under construction when it gave way. Response teams rushed to the scene to conduct search and rescue operations.

The disaster team has recovered three bodies from the debris, while six survivors were pulled out and taken to Mbagathi Hospital for medical attention. The condition of the rescued individuals has not been disclosed.

Emergency responders continue to comb through the wreckage amid fears that more people could still be trapped under the collapsed building. Authorities are urging residents to stay clear of the area to allow uninterrupted rescue operations.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, and officials have called for strict adherence to construction safety standards to prevent future tragedies.