KRA announces planned fire drill at Times Tower on Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a planned fire drill at Times Tower scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, as part of efforts to bolster emergency preparedness and public safety.

In a public notice issued Tuesday, KRA said the exercise is aimed at enhancing response readiness and ensuring compliance with statutory fire safety requirements.

The drill will involve simulated emergency procedures, including evacuation protocols and coordination among safety teams.

Members of the public, tenants and visitors within Times Tower and surrounding areas have been advised to expect alarm activations, increased movement of staff, and the visible presence of emergency response personnel during the exercise.

KRA emphasized that the drill is routine and should not cause alarm.

“The exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance emergency preparedness and ensure the safety of staff and the public,” the authority said, noting that the operation will be conducted efficiently and is expected to take a minimal amount of time.

The tax agency urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with officials during the drill, reiterating that it is a procedural safety measure.

KRA also encouraged anyone seeking further information to reach out through its official communication channels, including its contact centre and social media platforms.

The drill comes amid heightened focus by public institutions on disaster preparedness and compliance with safety standards in high-occupancy buildings.