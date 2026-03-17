Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Times Tower, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Headquarters. /CFM-FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA announces planned fire drill at Times Tower on Wednesday

KRA will conduct a fire drill at Times Tower on March 18, 2026. The public is advised not to panic as emergency response teams simulate safety procedures.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a planned fire drill at Times Tower scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, as part of efforts to bolster emergency preparedness and public safety.

In a public notice issued Tuesday, KRA said the exercise is aimed at enhancing response readiness and ensuring compliance with statutory fire safety requirements.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The drill will involve simulated emergency procedures, including evacuation protocols and coordination among safety teams.

Members of the public, tenants and visitors within Times Tower and surrounding areas have been advised to expect alarm activations, increased movement of staff, and the visible presence of emergency response personnel during the exercise.

KRA emphasized that the drill is routine and should not cause alarm.

“The exercise is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance emergency preparedness and ensure the safety of staff and the public,” the authority said, noting that the operation will be conducted efficiently and is expected to take a minimal amount of time.

The tax agency urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with officials during the drill, reiterating that it is a procedural safety measure.

KRA also encouraged anyone seeking further information to reach out through its official communication channels, including its contact centre and social media platforms.

The drill comes amid heightened focus by public institutions on disaster preparedness and compliance with safety standards in high-occupancy buildings.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

KRA announces fire drill at Times Tower, public urged not to panic

KRA announces a fire drill at Times Tower on March 18, warning of alarms and activity while urging the public not to panic.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NPS reports 71 flood deaths as KMD warns of intensifying long rains

Flood toll rises to 71 deaths, with Nairobi hardest hit at 36 fatalities. Over 2,600 families displaced as the Kenya Meteorological Department warns of...

5 hours ago

Top stories

DPP charges Kenyan man, Chinese associate over illegal ant trade

DPP charges Chinese national Zhang Kequn and Kenyan Charles Mwangi for illegally dealing in 3,361 live ants, sold at Ksh. 100 each, without a...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

EACC Pushes for Greater County Accountability in Industrial Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13— The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Friday called on county administrations to strengthen systems that promote transparency and accountability,...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 8.4pc decline in crime since 2023 citing official data

Police IG Douglas Kanja says reported criminal cases have dropped by 5.1 per cent compared to 2024 and 8.4 per cent since 2023, citing...

5 days ago

County News

Ombudsman demands explanation over prolonged Ngumo Nera water shortage

The Office of the Ombudsman has demanded that NCWSC explain the prolonged water shortage in Ngumo Nera Estate, Nairobi, citing residents’ constitutional rights, public...

6 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men to face murder charges after stepfather dies from assault injuries

Two men in Nairobi are set to face murder charges after their stepfather, Nicholas Kamau Kagecho, died from injuries sustained during a violent family...

March 10, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

KRA launches body-worn cameras for customs officers at JKIA to boost transparency

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said the move modernizes service delivery and positions Kenya as a regional leader in border integrity.

March 10, 2026