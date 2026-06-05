May deadliest month for police killings as 24 die in law enforcement incidents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 — May has emerged as the deadliest month for police-related killings in Kenya this year, with twenty-four people killed in incidents involving law enforcement officers, according to new data released by the Missing Voices Coalition.

The figure accounts for nearly half of the firty-nine police-linked deaths documented between January and May 2026, signaling a sharp escalation in fatalities during a period marked by nationwide protests over rising fuel prices and growing economic frustrations.

The coalition’s data shows a steady increase in police-related killings throughout the year before a dramatic surge in May. Four people were killed in January, six in February, six in March and nine in April before the figure jumped to twenty-four in May.

“The deaths occurred amid nationwide protests against fuel price increases, reigniting concerns about police accountability and the manner in which security agencies manage public assemblies,” the Missing Voices Coalition said.

According to the report, twenty-one of the twenty-four deaths recorded in May occurred during protests, making crowd-control operations the leading source of police-related fatalities during the month.

Nineteen people were killed during anti-fuel hike demonstrations held on May 18 and 19, while two others died during an earlier protest by boda boda riders demonstrating against alleged police harassment.

The fatalities were recorded across seven counties, highlighting the nationwide impact of both the protests and the police response.

Kiambu recorded the highest number of deaths with seven fatalities, followed by Nairobi with six and Nakuru with four. Busia registered three deaths, while Vihiga, Nyeri and Kakamega recorded two, one and one respectively.

Human rights defenders say the widespread nature of the killings points to broader concerns about operational practices employed by police during demonstrations.

The latest figures have renewed debate over the protection of constitutional rights and the use of force by law enforcement agencies.

Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees every person the right to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities peacefully and unarmed.

Beyond the protest-related fatalities, Missing Voices documented three deaths in police custody in May. Combined with one custodial death recorded in April, the total number of deaths in police custody this year now stands at four.

The coalition also recorded three cases of enforced disappearances between January and May.

“Deaths occurring in detention remain among the gravest human rights concerns because individuals in custody are entirely under the care and control of the state,” the coalition said.

The organisation is calling for stronger oversight and accountability mechanisms to ensure officers implicated in unlawful killings are held responsible and that affected families receive justice.

The findings are likely to intensify scrutiny of police conduct as Kenya continues to grapple with public protests, economic pressures and demands for greater accountability within the security sector.