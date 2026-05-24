Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The United States Embassy in Nairobi will remain closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day/FILE

Top stories

US Embassy Nairobi closed on May 25 for Memorial Day observance

The US Embassy in Nairobi will close on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day, affecting consular and visa services for the day.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — The United States Embassy in Nairobi will remain closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day, joining other US embassies and diplomatic missions around the world marking the American federal holiday.

In a notice issued to the public, the embassy said: “We will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Memorial Day, observed annually on the last Monday of May, is one of the United States’ most significant national holidays, dedicated to honoring military personnel who died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

The holiday traces its origins to the aftermath of the American Civil War, which ended in 1865 and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Communities across the United States began holding springtime tributes for fallen soldiers by decorating graves with flowers and offering prayers.

Originally known as “Decoration Day,” the observance was formally established in 1868 by Major General John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union veterans’ organization. Logan called for a nationwide day of remembrance to honor soldiers who died in the Civil War.

Over the decades, the observance evolved to commemorate all American service members who died in military service.

In 1971, Memorial Day was officially recognized as a US federal holiday and fixed on the last Monday of May under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

Today, Americans mark the day through memorial ceremonies, cemetery visits, monuments, parades, and moments of reflection. The modern proclamation also encourages citizens to pray for lasting peace according to their individual faiths.

While Memorial Day specifically honors fallen military personnel, Veterans Day recognizes all who have served in the US military, particularly living veterans.

The embassy closure in Nairobi is expected to temporarily affect routine consular and visa services, which will resume on the next working day.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-KDF Special Forces Officer linked to Eastlands crimes arrested in Nairobi’s Kayole

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a former KDF Special Forces officer in Kayole, Nairobi, over alleged possession of ammunition...

23 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, China push cultural tourism investment amid global rise

Kenya and China call for cultural tourism investment, saying it drives growth, conservation and community empowerment at Nairobi biodiversity forum.

23 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya, China renew push for biodiversity cooperation at Nairobi wildlife exhibition

Kenya and China renew biodiversity cooperation calls at Nairobi exhibition highlighting wildlife conservation, wetlands protection and cultural exchange.

23 hours ago

Fifth Estate

OPINION: Beijing and the new world order: What the Trump–Xi Summit means for global geopolitics

For years, relations between Washington and Beijing have been described almost exclusively through the language of conflict.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Parliament announces National Prayer Breakfast amid legal battle over funding

Parliament has announced the 23rd National Prayer Breakfast will be held on May 28, 2026 at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi as a High...

3 days ago

Sustainability Watch

141 Countries Including Kenya Back UN Resolution on Climate Obligations as US, Russia Oppose

The UN General Assembly has adopted a landmark climate resolution backing the ICJ advisory opinion on States’ legal obligations, with Kenya among 141 countries...

3 days ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto says Kazakhstan visit meant to deepen Kenya trade and diplomatic ties

President William Ruto says his historic visit to Kazakhstan is aimed at strengthening diplomatic, trade, and investment ties as Kenya seeks greater access to...

4 days ago

FUEL PRICES

Matatu operators suspend nationwide strike for one week in fresh talks

Matatu operators suspend a nationwide strike for one week following renewed talks with government over diesel prices, after tense Transcom House standoff.

5 days ago