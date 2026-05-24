US Embassy Nairobi closed on May 25 for Memorial Day observance

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — The United States Embassy in Nairobi will remain closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day, joining other US embassies and diplomatic missions around the world marking the American federal holiday.

In a notice issued to the public, the embassy said: “We will be closed Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.”

Memorial Day, observed annually on the last Monday of May, is one of the United States’ most significant national holidays, dedicated to honoring military personnel who died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

The holiday traces its origins to the aftermath of the American Civil War, which ended in 1865 and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

Communities across the United States began holding springtime tributes for fallen soldiers by decorating graves with flowers and offering prayers.

Originally known as “Decoration Day,” the observance was formally established in 1868 by Major General John A. Logan, commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Union veterans’ organization. Logan called for a nationwide day of remembrance to honor soldiers who died in the Civil War.

Over the decades, the observance evolved to commemorate all American service members who died in military service.

In 1971, Memorial Day was officially recognized as a US federal holiday and fixed on the last Monday of May under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

Today, Americans mark the day through memorial ceremonies, cemetery visits, monuments, parades, and moments of reflection. The modern proclamation also encourages citizens to pray for lasting peace according to their individual faiths.

While Memorial Day specifically honors fallen military personnel, Veterans Day recognizes all who have served in the US military, particularly living veterans.

The embassy closure in Nairobi is expected to temporarily affect routine consular and visa services, which will resume on the next working day.