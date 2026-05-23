Kenya, China renew push for biodiversity cooperation at Nairobi wildlife exhibition

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — China and Kenya have renewed calls for stronger cooperation in biodiversity conservation, ecological protection, and people-to-people exchanges, as officials from both countries gathered in Nairobi for a landmark wildlife and wetlands exhibition marking the International Day for Biological Diversity.

The exhibition, titled “Enchanted Encounters: From China’s Yellow Sea Wetlands to African Savannas,” was organised by the Xinhua News Agency in partnership with the Yancheng Municipal Government and Kenyan institutions.

Held at the National Museums of Kenya in Nairobi, the event brought together diplomats, conservation experts, tourism officials, and cultural stakeholders in a celebration of shared environmental stewardship between Africa and China.

Speaking at the exhibition, Chen Weihong, Vice Mayor of Yancheng City in China’s Jiangsu Province, said Kenya and Yancheng share a deep “ecological resonance” despite being separated by vast geographical distance.

She noted that Kenya is globally recognised as a wildlife paradise, while Yancheng, located along China’s Yellow Sea coast, is home to a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site and an internationally recognised Wetland City.

“This year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Africa, as well as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges,” Chen said.

She added that Yancheng had brought images of its iconic wetland species—including the Milu deer, red-crowned crane, and spoon-billed sandpiper—to Africa as symbols of friendship and ecological cooperation.

“From the Yellow Sea wetlands to the African savannas, though tens of thousands of miles apart, we are all guardians of the harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature,” she said.

Zhou Jun, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said the exhibition reflects China’s strong commitment to biodiversity protection and international environmental cooperation.

He noted that China has strengthened biodiversity governance under its ecological civilisation agenda, achieving protection rates exceeding 80 per cent for nationally protected terrestrial wildlife and plant species over the past five years.

Zhou highlighted expanding China-Africa cooperation on green development, citing commitments made during the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

“Facing global biodiversity loss, China has consistently upheld the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind and actively promoted global biodiversity governance and deeper China-Africa cooperation,” he said.

He also referenced China’s role during the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), where it supported the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and the establishment of the Kunming Biodiversity Fund, initially endowed with 1.5 billion RMB.

According to Zhou, the fund has approved 31 projects benefiting 45 developing countries, including 11 African nations such as Kenya.

He praised Kenya’s conservation efforts through its national parks, marine protected areas, and community-led conservation initiatives.

“China looks forward to working with Kenya and other African countries to strengthen cooperation and further enhance mutual understanding and interaction in biodiversity conservation,” Zhou said.

Ying Qiang, Director-General of the Africa Regional Bureau of Xinhua News Agency, said the exhibition aims to deepen cultural understanding and practical cooperation in wildlife conservation between China and Africa.

He described Yancheng as “the Kenya of the East,” noting that the city hosts one of the world’s largest coastal wetland ecosystems and supports more than 60 per cent of the global population of the critically endangered spoon-billed sandpiper.

“Every year, millions of migratory birds travel across 22 countries and regions, completing a journey through the skies as inspiring as Africa’s Great Migration,” Ying said.

The exhibition featured photographs of migratory birds, Milu deer, golden snub-nosed monkeys, elephants, giraffes, rhinos, and other wildlife species from both China and Africa.

Ying said the images reflect China’s ecological philosophy that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets,” while also celebrating Kenya’s globally recognised conservation achievements.

He called for stronger international cooperation to address growing environmental challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss.

“No country can face these challenges alone,” he said.

Representing Kenya’s State Department for Wildlife under the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, Simon Agunja praised the exhibition as an innovative platform for promoting conservation awareness through visual storytelling.

He said Kenya values its ongoing partnership with China in biodiversity conservation, noting that both countries face shared challenges including climate change, biodiversity loss, and human-wildlife conflict.

“These shared challenges call for even deeper collaboration in research, innovation, and practical conservation interventions,” Agunja said.

He added that the 2026 International Day for Biological Diversity theme, “Acting Locally for Global Impact,” underscores the importance of community-driven environmental action.

Henry Rotich, Chairman of the Kenya-China Alumni Association, said the exhibition highlights the role of cultural exchange in strengthening bilateral relations.

“Photography is a powerful language. It tells stories without words, preserves memories, and connects people across borders,” he said.

Mukonyi Kavaka Watai, Deputy Director for Research and Innovation at the Wildlife Research and Training Institute, emphasised the growing importance of eco-cultural tourism and indigenous knowledge in sustainable development.

He said Kenya is repositioning tourism as a key driver of economic growth through diversification into cultural, convention, and community-based tourism.

“There is also increasing focus on integrating cultural tourism with convention tourism to enrich visitor experiences and strengthen people-to-people interactions for global understanding and shared prosperity,” he said.

Watai also called for expanded Kenya-China cooperation ahead of the upcoming Convention on Biological Diversity COP17, including joint research, eco-cultural tourism partnerships, and biodiversity conservation initiatives.

The exhibition forms part of activities marking the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, aimed at strengthening environmental diplomacy, cultural ties, and public awareness on wildlife conservation between China and Africa.