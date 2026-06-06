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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

Africa

Kenya remains Ebola-free as Duale issues fresh update

More than 80,000 travellers have been screened as Kenya strengthens border checks to keep Ebola out of the country.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – Kenya has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case despite an outbreak affecting neighbouring Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has announced.

Duale reassured the public that the country remains free of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) even as authorities continue to strengthen surveillance and preparedness measures due to Kenya’s close trade and transport links with the affected countries.

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“I wish to reassure all Kenyans that, as of 5 June 2026, Kenya has not reported any confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease,” Duale said in a statement on Friday.

The Health Ministry, however, warned that Kenya remains at an elevated risk of importing the disease because of increased movement of people and goods within the region.

To guard against the threat, the government has activated the National Incident Management System and intensified screening at airports, border points and other entry routes across the country.

According to the ministry, more than 80,000 travellers have so far been screened for Ebola at various points of entry.

Of these, 3,969 were screened within the last 24 hours alone.

The ministry has also tested 56 samples from people who had recently travelled to Uganda and the DRC after they showed symptoms that triggered alerts. All the samples returned negative results.

“The country continues to maintain and strengthen preparedness measures in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the region,” Duale said.

As part of the preparedness efforts, the government has designated four laboratories for Ebola testing: the National Public Health Laboratory, KEMRI Nairobi, KEMRI Kisumu and a mobile laboratory stationed at the Busia One-Stop Border Post.

The ministry has further identified 25 high-risk counties and placed 347 rapid response personnel on standby to respond swiftly should any case be detected.

In addition, more than 1,759 healthcare workers from both national and county governments have been trained on Ebola preparedness and response, while simulation exercises are being conducted in high-risk counties to test the country’s readiness.

Duale urged Kenyans to remain calm but vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms associated with Ebola, especially after travelling to Uganda or the DRC.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, muscle pain, joint pain, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhoea, sore throat and skin rash.

“The public is advised to remain calm but vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms, particularly following recent travel to the DRC or Uganda,” he said.

The ministry also called on members of the public to maintain proper hygiene, avoid contact with bodily fluids from sick persons, avoid handling sick or dead animals and rely only on official information from health authorities.

Duale cautioned against the spread of unverified information that could cause unnecessary panic, saying the government continues to closely monitor the situation.

“The Ministry continues to closely monitor the situation and will keep the public informed as developments emerge,” he said.

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