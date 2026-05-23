Ex-KDF Special Forces Officer linked to Eastlands crimes arrested in Nairobi’s Kayole

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Special Forces officer in connection with criminal activity in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

DCI agents arrested the officer following an intelligence-led operation that led to the recovery of ammunition and suspected government stores.

In a statement issued on Friday, the DCI said officers from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), acting on a public tip-off, tracked the suspect to a hideout within the Kayole dumpsite area, where he was arrested without incident.

The suspect, identified as Rodgers Omondi Odhiambo, is alleged to have been involved in criminal activity across Kayole and neighbouring estates.

“Upon arrest, the suspect led detectives to his residence, where a search recovered one round of 9mm ammunition, three military shirts, a military smoke jacket, a military trouser, a military short, two military working uniforms, a green military bag, and a military jackknife,” the DCI said.

Odhiambo was later arraigned before the Milimani Law Courts (Milimani Law Courts), where he faced charges of being in possession of ammunition and government stores. He denied all charges.

The court granted him a bond of Sh1 million or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000. The case will be mentioned on June 2, 2026, at the Milimani Law Courts as investigations continue.

The case adds to a growing number of security-related prosecutions in Nairobi’s informal settlements, where authorities have intensified operations targeting illegal arms possession and suspected criminal networks.