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The consultative meeting focused on the implementation of recommendations from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Governance Diagnostic Assessment Mission Report/ODPP

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DPP Ingonga Vows Firm Action on Corruption in IMF Reform Talks

The reforms are part of broader national efforts to improve Kenya’s standing in the global financial system, including the push to be removed from the grey list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring for deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30– The Director of Public Prosecutions, Renson Ingonga, has reaffirmed his office’s commitment to combating corruption and financial crimes, highlighting ongoing reforms to strengthen governance and align with international financial standards.

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Speaking at a consultative meeting with senior government stakeholders, Ingonga said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) continues to implement “robust measures” to ensure the effective prosecution of corruption-related offences, including complex anti-money laundering cases.

“The ODPP remains steadfast in ensuring that all corruption and financial crime cases that meet the evidentiary threshold are expeditiously processed and prosecuted,” Ingonga said.

He highlighted the creation of a dedicated Anti-Money Laundering and Asset Forfeiture Division within the ODPP, a specialized unit tasked with independently receiving, analyzing, approving, and prosecuting cases involving money laundering and proceeds of crime.

The move is aimed at enhancing Kenya’s capacity to combat illicit financial flows and improve compliance with international financial regulations.

The reforms are part of broader national efforts to improve Kenya’s standing in the global financial system, including the push to be removed from the grey list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring for deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

The consultative meeting focused on the implementation of recommendations from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Governance Diagnostic Assessment Mission Report.

 Stakeholders discussed a coordinated, multi-agency strategy to translate the report’s recommendations into actionable reforms, reinforcing public sector integrity and governance standards.

Participants stressed the importance of sustained inter-agency collaboration, noting that strong governance systems are critical for economic stability, investor confidence, and inclusive national development.

The IMF report provides a roadmap for strengthening governance frameworks, improving efficiency in public spending, boosting economic competitiveness, fostering sustainable growth, and reducing poverty.

It also outlines priority reforms and calls for the development of a coordinated national action plan to guide implementation.

The meeting was chaired by Principal Secretary in the National Treasury, Chris Kiptoo, and brought together key institutions tasked with improving accountability frameworks and implementing the IMF’s recommendations.

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