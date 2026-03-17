City Hall Urges Residents in Riperian lands to Relocate After Shauri Moyo Building Collapse

NAIROBI, March 16 – Nairobi City County has called on residents living along riverbanks and riparian areas to take immediate safety precautions and voluntarily relocate from high-risk zones, following a fatal building collapse at Blue Estate in Shauri Moyo, Kamukunji Sub-County.

The tragedy claimed four lives and left several others injured.

Authorities said the collapsed structure was part of a cluster of buildings along the Nairobi River riparian corridor slated for removal under the ongoing Nairobi River Regeneration Programme.

Rescue teams, including the Nairobi City County Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) unit, firefighters, the National Disaster Management Unit, Kenya Defence Forces Disaster Response Battalion, and the Kenya Red Cross, worked tirelessly to recover victims. Four male victims were rescued from the rubble—two were transported to Kenyatta National Hospital for further treatment, while two received first aid at the scene. Unfortunately, four unidentified male bodies were also recovered and handed over to police.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims were salvaging steel bars and other construction materials from the abandoned building when it collapsed.

The site has now been handed over to the Kamukunji Assistant County Commissioner. Officials have cordoned off the area due to structural concerns, with an adjacent building showing signs of potential collapse.

Nairobi City County, through its Department of Urban Development and Planning, emphasized that residents in riparian zones must prioritize safety, particularly following recent heavy rains that have caused water levels to rise significantly across several rivers in the city. Authorities reiterated that voluntary relocation from high-risk areas is the safest course of action.