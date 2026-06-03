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CS Duale: Laikipia will protect both Kenyans and US citizens amid security assurance remarks

Duale emphasized that Kenya remains committed to safeguarding all people within its borders, regardless of nationality.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has assured that both Kenyan citizens and visiting US nationals in Laikipia will be protected, amid ongoing discussions on international cooperation and security arrangements in the region.

Speaking during a National Assembly plenary, Duale emphasized that Kenya remains committed to safeguarding all people within its borders, regardless of nationality, noting that cooperation with international partners has long been part of the country’s approach to public safety and emergency response.

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He cited Kenya’s experience during the COVID-19 pandemic, when international organizations including the United Nations and the United States supported the establishment of a specialized facility at the Nairobi Hospital to help manage critical cases.

“At that time, the UN, the US and other international bodies worked together to support Kenya in setting up specialized medical capacity, and there was no controversy then,” Duale said, drawing a parallel to current security cooperation discussions.

His remarks come amid heightened public debate over foreign presence and security coordination in parts of the country, including Laikipia County, where government agencies have been working to maintain stability and protect both residents and visitors.

Duale reiterated that Kenya’s security agencies remain fully in charge of protecting sovereignty while also ensuring the safety of foreign nationals operating or visiting the country under lawful arrangements.

The government has in recent years strengthened cooperation with international partners in areas including security training, counter-terrorism, and humanitarian response, while maintaining that such partnerships are conducted within Kenya’s legal and constitutional framework.

Authorities say there is no cause for alarm and have urged the public to rely on official communication as security operations continue in affected areas.

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