Kenya Seeks Sh2.6bn to Boost Ebola Preparedness for First 100 Cases – CS Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has told Parliament that the government is seeking Sh 2.6 billion to enhance Kenya’s readiness to respond to an Ebola Virus Disease outbreak, focusing on preparedness for the initial 100 cases.

Appearing before the National Assembly on Wednesday, Duale said the proposed funding will strengthen key public health systems, including border screening, surveillance, laboratory capacity, risk communication, and health data management.

He added that the allocation will also cater for emergency staffing, logistics support, infection prevention measures, operational research, and protection programmes for frontline health workers.

Duale said the proposal is based on a nationwide preparedness assessment that evaluated the Ministry of Health’s capacity and identified critical gaps requiring urgent attention.

According to the assessment, Kenya recorded strong performance in contact tracing (100%), rapid response deployment (90%), and laboratory preparedness (87%). However, weaker areas were identified in infection prevention and control (56%), logistics and operational support (50%), case management (36%), and readiness at ports of entry (60%).

The CS said the findings are intended to guide targeted investments and improve emergency response systems, not to indicate failure.

“These findings are not a sign of inaction. They are a reflection of transparent assessment. They allow the government to know precisely where to invest, what to strengthen and how to close the preparedness gaps before a case is detected,” he said.

He further noted that priority interventions include procurement of Ebola-specific protective equipment, diagnostic kits and reagents, expansion of isolation and quarantine capacity, and strengthening of emergency logistics and rapid response deployment.

Other planned measures include simulation exercises, enhanced protection for health workers, improved contact tracing systems, strengthened risk communication, and establishment of emergency funding mechanisms.

Duale also highlighted plans to install automated temperature screening systems and digital registration tools at major entry points, alongside scaling up rapid response teams and community surveillance networks.

He urged lawmakers to approve timely funding, warning that delays could compromise response efforts.

“In public health emergencies, delayed financing is delayed protection and a risk to the public,” he told MPs.

The proposal comes amid ongoing debate over Kenya’s Ebola preparedness strategy, including the planned establishment of a quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base, which has drawn both support and legal challenges.