Utumishi School Fire Probe: Court Approves 21-Day Detention of 9 Students as Investigations Intensify

NAIVASHA, Kenya Jun 3 – The Naivasha Law Courts has allowed police to detain nine Utumishi School students for 21 days to allow police to continue investigations into a dormitory fire that killed 16 learners.

The incident, which occurred at the school dormitory in Gilgil, Nakuru County, prompted a major criminal investigation as authorities seek to establish the cause of the blaze.

Investigators say the extended detention period will enable them to gather evidence, conduct forensic analysis, and record witness statements as part of ongoing inquiries into the tragedy.

The fire broke out while students were asleep, leading to heavy casualties and injuries as some learners struggled to escape the burning building.

Police have indicated that early findings suggest possible arson, although the exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.