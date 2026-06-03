One arrested as DCI seize Sh870,000 worth of cannabis in Nairobi drug trafficking crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a suspected drug trafficker in Nairobi following an intelligence-led operation that led to the recovery of cannabis valued at approximately Sh870,000.

The suspect, identified as Caleb Wanyonyi Mukwenyi, also known as “Jay,” was arrested along Waiyaki Way during a targeted operation aimed at disrupting narcotics distribution networks within the city.

According to investigators, the officers recovered 29 kilograms of cannabis, which is believed to have been intended for distribution within the Nairobi Central Business District and surrounding areas.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently undergoing processing ahead of formal arraignment in court.

The DCI said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks and curb the circulation of illegal narcotics, which continue to pose a public safety and health risk.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to sustaining intelligence-led enforcement operations targeting drug dealers and suppliers across the country.