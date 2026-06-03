Kenya boosts Ebola preparedness with isolation units at KNH, NPS Hospital and 29 counties, CS Duale says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – Kenya has significantly strengthened its preparedness and response capacity against Ebola Virus Disease, with key health facilities and county governments enhancing isolation and treatment infrastructure, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has said.

Speaking before the National Assembly plenary on Wednesday, Duale stated that the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has established an 8-bed isolation and treatment unit dedicated to managing suspected or confirmed Ebola cases, ensuring rapid containment and specialized care if an outbreak occurs.

He further noted that the National Police Service (NPS) Hospital has set aside 49 beds that can be activated to support surge capacity in the event of increased demand for isolation and treatment services.

“29 counties across the country have already identified and designated isolation and treatment facilities as part of nationwide preparedness measures aimed at strengthening early detection, response, and containment capabilities,” he said.

The measures come amid heightened regional concern over Ebola Virus Disease risks, particularly in neighboring countries where outbreaks have previously been reported.

Health authorities say the coordinated approach involving national referral hospitals, security-linked medical facilities, and county health systems is designed to ensure Kenya can respond quickly to any suspected cases and prevent community transmission.

The government has continued to emphasize surveillance, training of healthcare workers, and establishment of emergency response protocols as part of broader efforts to strengthen national health security.