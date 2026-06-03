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President Ruto Lands at Waterkloof Air Force Base for Historic South Africa State Visit

The visit, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 3 – President William Ruto has landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in South Africa ahead of his three-day State Visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Kenya and South Africa.

The visit, hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is expected to focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, regional integration, peace and security, as well as broader continental development priorities.

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According to the South African Presidency, the State Visit runs from Wednesday to Friday and will include official talks at the Union Buildings in Tshwane, the signing of Memoranda of Agreement, and a South Africa–Kenya Business Forum in Johannesburg.

Kenya and South Africa have maintained longstanding diplomatic relations since 1994, with both nations viewed as key strategic partners within the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC)

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