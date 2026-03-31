Azimio rift deepens over Kalonzo’s ‘boardroom’ 2027 candidate plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 — A storm is brewing within the Azimio la Umoja coalition as founding members push back against Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s reported plan to handpick the coalition’s 2027 presidential candidate through a closed-door retreat.

The dissenting voices warn that a secretive approach risks deepening divisions within the opposition alliance, insisting that only a transparent and inclusive process can yield a credible flagbearer capable of mounting a strong challenge against President William Ruto.

Reports indicate that plans are underway for a high-level boardroom retreat aimed at settling on Azimio’s next presidential candidate.

However, senior figures within the coalition argue that such a move would effectively impose a “boardroom candidate” — a leader selected by a small inner circle rather than through broad-based consultations.

Omondi K’Oyoo, Secretary General of the National Liberal Party (NLP), cautioned against exclusionary tactics, emphasizing the need for openness.

He urged Kalonzo to convene all coalition partners and stakeholders for a transparent dialogue on the way forward.

NLP Party Leader Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli echoed the concerns, calling for the shelving of any plans perceived to sideline key players.

He stressed that the coalition must embrace a participatory approach that produces an all-inclusive candidate acceptable across its diverse membership.

Saulo Busolo reinforced the call for transparency, warning that a closed-door process could alienate grassroots supporters and ultimately weaken Azimio’s electoral prospects ahead of the 2027 General Election.

As internal debate intensifies, Azimio now faces a critical test of unity — whether its presidential flagbearer will emerge from behind closed doors or through a process that reflects the will and aspirations of its broad support base.