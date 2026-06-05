Ruto Names Major General John Nkoimo New Deputy Army Chief

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5- President William Ruto has effected a major reshuffle in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), appointing Major General John Maiso Nkoimo as the new Deputy Commander of the Kenya Army alongside a series of promotions, appointments and tenure extensions across the military’s top ranks.

The changes, announced on Friday by the Ministry of Defence, were made upon the recommendation of the Defence Council and are aimed at strengthening leadership within the country’s armed forces.

Major General Nkoimo takes over from Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan, who has proceeded on retirement. Prior to his appointment, Nkoimo served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command, one of the army’s key operational formations.

In another significant appointment, Brigadier Mohamud Salah Farah, formerly the Base Commander at Laikipia Air Base, was named Deputy Air Force Commander, elevating him to one of the most senior positions within the Kenya Air Force.

The reshuffle also saw Brigadier William Kamoiro promoted to the rank of Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Central Command, replacing Nkoimo.

Brigadier Peter Kipketer Limo was similarly promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics at Defence Headquarters.

Major General Limo succeeds Major General Edward Rugendo, who has been appointed Managing Director of the Defence Forces Welfare Services. Before his elevation, Limo served as the Managing Director of the welfare agency.

President Ruto also approved a one-year extension of service for Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Owuor Otieno following recommendations by the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya.

Several senior officers across the Kenya Army and Kenya Air Force were also promoted and assigned new responsibilities.

In the Kenya Army, Brigadier (Dr.) Francis Njoroge Kuria was promoted to Major General and appointed Director of Medical Services.

Colonel Mark Joseph Awala was elevated to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Operations at Kenya Army Headquarters, while Colonel Makonani Balata was promoted to Brigadier and named Commander of Lang’ata Garrison.

Colonel Asma Diramo Kofa was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Provost at the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability.

Within the Kenya Air Force, Colonel Peter Karigih Kariuki was promoted to Brigadier and appointed College Secretary at the National Defence College.

Colonel Benedetta Margaret Kikechi was also promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Research and Development at the Defence National Security Industries.

Lieutenant Colonel Bernadette Awar Eyanae was promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel Plans and Programs at the International Peace Support Training Centre.