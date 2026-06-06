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Azimio Rejects Proposed Minority Leadership Changes in Narok County Assembly

Azimio maintained that leadership positions occupied by members elected through coalition parties cannot be altered through what it described as arbitrary manipulation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has strongly opposed what it termed as unlawful and undemocratic attempts to alter minority leadership positions in the Narok County Assembly.

In a statement, the coalition accused unnamed actors of attempting to unilaterally change the assembly’s minority leadership structure without consultation or approval from coalition parties.

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The statement, issued by the Azimio Secretariat, said the proposed changes affecting positions such as Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Leader were procedurally flawed and violated coalition agreements and democratic principles.

“The purported changes to the positions of Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader, and related committee roles are procedurally flawed, politically irresponsible, and represent a serious violation of coalition discipline, party autonomy, and democratic principles,” the statement read.

Azimio maintained that leadership positions occupied by members elected through coalition parties cannot be altered through what it described as arbitrary manipulation, factional takeovers or backroom dealings.

The coalition argued that any leadership changes must follow due process and involve consultation with sponsoring parties, coalition organs and adherence to party constitutions, coalition agreements and standing orders of the county assembly.

The statement further described the move as a deliberate attempt to destabilise the assembly’s leadership and undermine the mandate given to Azimio-affiliated parties by voters in Narok County.

In the additional communication signed by Philip M.A Kisia, the coalition directed all Azimio-affiliated MCAs in Narok County Assembly to refrain from participating in meetings, communications or arrangements aimed at legitimising the disputed leadership changes outside the coalition framework.

“Coalition leadership is not a private arrangement, it is the product of the voters’ will, party mandates, and formal coalition agreements,” the statement added.

Azimio further warned that it would take “all necessary and firm measures” to protect its representation in county assemblies against what it described as externally driven or procedurally improper attempts to weaken the coalition.

The coalition also called on the Speaker and Clerk of the Narok County Assembly to reject and refrain from implementing the proposed leadership changes until the matter is resolved through the relevant coalition structures.

The statement was copied to Kalonzo Musyoka and Caroli Omondi.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the status quo must remain in place,” the coalition stated.

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