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Kalonzo Unveils 13-Point Presidential Agenda Focused on Governance and Economic Recovery

According to Kalonzo, the plan seeks to address persistent challenges facing the country while laying the groundwork for long-term economic growth and social stability.

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NAIROBI, Kenya June 7 – Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka has unveiled a 13-point presidential agenda outlining his vision for governance reform, economic recovery and improved public services should he ascend to power.

The framework, published online, sets out what he describes as a transformative national plan anchored on constitutionalism, accountability and inclusive development.

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In a statement accompanying the launch, Kalonzo said the agenda was designed to respond to Kenya’s current challenges while setting the foundation for long-term stability and growth.

“This is a comprehensive policy framework anchored on the restoration of good governance, the rule of law and constitutionalism, charting a clear path toward a secure, productive and inclusive Kenya,” he said.

At the centre of the plan is a pledge to safeguard human rights and civil liberties. Kalonzo committed to protecting freedoms while promoting tolerance and respect for differing political views.

The former Vice President also placed strong emphasis on the fight against corruption, promising tougher accountability measures across government.

Under his anti-graft strategy branded “Komesha Ufisadi,” Kalonzo said his administration would conduct audits of public programmes, recover stolen public resources and ensure funds are redirected to development projects.

He also addressed the rising cost of living, promising tax reforms and economic interventions aimed at easing pressure on households and creating employment.

“Our focus will be on easing the burden on families through practical economic reforms that stimulate growth and create opportunities for all,” he said.

On security, Kalonzo pledged reforms to professionalise policing, strengthen community policing and dismantle criminal gangs.

In foreign policy, he said his administration would pursue an interest-based approach while deepening Kenya’s engagement within the East African Community and African Union.

The agenda also highlights plans to modernise agriculture, expand irrigation, support small and medium enterprises and boost tourism as key drivers of job creation.

On infrastructure, he pledged to expand electricity generation capacity to 6,000 megawatts, improve roads, rail and ports, and expand access to water and digital connectivity.

In education, Kalonzo promised to stabilise curriculum reforms, improve school funding and align training with labour market needs. In health, he pledged to restructure financing systems, equip hospitals and improve welfare for healthcare workers.

He also proposed strengthened social protection programmes for vulnerable groups, including persons with disabilities and the elderly, alongside reforms to ensure merit-based recruitment and professionalism in the public service.

Kalonzo said the plan represents a blueprint for rebuilding trust in government and improving livelihoods across the country.

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