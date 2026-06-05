Ruto Extends Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Otieno’s Tenure by One Year

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jun 5-President William Ruto has extended the tenure of Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno by one year in a major reorganization of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) leadership that also saw Major General John Maiso Nkoimo appointed Deputy Commander of the Kenya Army.

The changes, announced on Friday by the Ministry of Defence following recommendations by the Defence Council, form part of a broader round of promotions, appointments and postings affecting senior military officers across the Kenya Army, Air Force and Navy.

The decision to retain Major General Otieno at the helm of the Kenya Navy signals continuity in the leadership of the maritime force amid ongoing efforts to strengthen Kenya’s maritime security and regional defence operations.

At the same time, President Ruto appointed Major General Nkoimo as Deputy Commander of the Kenya Army, replacing Major General Mohamed Nur Hassan, who has proceeded on retirement.

Until his new appointment, Major General Nkoimo served as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Central Command, where he oversaw military operations and administration in one of the army’s key regions.

The President also appointed Brigadier Mohamud Salah Farah, formerly the Base Commander at Laikipia Air Base, as the new Deputy Air Force Commander.

In other changes, Brigadier William Kamoiro was promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Central Command, filling the position vacated by Nkoimo.

Brigadier Peter Kipketer Limo was promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics at Defence Headquarters.

He takes over from Major General Edward Rugendo, who has been appointed Managing Director of the Defence Forces Welfare Services.

The reshuffle further elevated Brigadier (Dr.) Francis Njoroge Kuria to Major General and appointed him Director of Medical Services.

Several colonels also earned promotions to brigadier rank, including Mark Joseph Awala, who was appointed Chief of Operations at Kenya Army Headquarters; Makonani Balata, who was named Commander of Lang’ata Garrison; Asma Diramo Kofa, who became Chief of Provost at the Directorate of Oversight, Compliance and Accountability.

Peter Karigih Kariuki, appointed College Secretary at the National Defence College; and Benedetta Margaret Kikechi, who was named Chief of Research and Development at the Defence National Security Industries.

Lieutenant Colonel Bernadette Awar Eyanae was promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel Plans and Programs at the International Peace Support Training Centre.

The appointments and promotions, approved on the advice of the Defence Council chaired by Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya