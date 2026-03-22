Azimio leadership row deepens as NLP escalates fight over ‘illegal’ shake-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 — The National Liberal Party (NLP) has escalated its resistance to the sweeping leadership shake-up within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, branding the move unconstitutional, irregular and politically driven, in a dispute that now threatens to deepen internal fractures within the opposition outfit.

The latest pushback builds on a simmering row that began in early February, when NLP and the United Democratic Party (UDP) formally rejected earlier leadership changes and warned of legal action.

In a joint letter to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), the two parties termed the resolutions “illegal, null and void,” accusing sections of the coalition of bypassing established procedures.

At the centre of the dispute are sweeping changes first announced following a February 2 meeting of Azimio’s top organs, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The reshuffle saw Junet Mohamed removed as Secretary General and replaced by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, while Kalonzo Musyoka was named Party Leader, succeeding the late Raila Odinga. Philip Kisia was also appointed Executive Director.

Azimio defended the changes, citing “evolving political circumstances” and the need to strengthen coordination, operational efficiency and strategic direction.

However, dissenting parties argue the meeting that sanctioned the changes was irregular, alleging it was convened without proper notice, lacked quorum and included individuals without legal standing in the coalition.

The dispute has since intensified. On March 9, Azimio unveiled a fresh restructuring of its top organs, ousting several senior figures, including Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, Sabina Chege, Opiyo Wandayi and Abdi Noor Omar Farah.

The coalition maintained the move was necessary to address conflicts of interest and reinforce unity.

But NLP, led by Augustus Muli, has rejected the changes outright. In a fresh petition to the Registrar, the party argues that no vacancies were formally declared prior to the removals, rendering the subsequent appointments invalid.

It further contends that the process violates both the Political Parties Act (2011) and the Constitution of Kenya (2010), which require disputes to be resolved through internal mechanisms before such actions are taken.

The party has also renewed its objection to Musyoka’s elevation as Azimio leader, insisting the matter remains unresolved and must be subjected to arbitration under the coalition’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Muli’s statement highlights a series of procedural anomalies, including questions over the legitimacy of the NEC meeting convened by Kisia, whose own appointment remains contested.

NLP further claims the session had inflated attendance, with only a handful of gazetted officials present—raising doubts about quorum.

The party also alleges that external actors, including the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), were allowed to participate in decision-making, undermining Azimio’s autonomy.

Beyond governance, the dispute has exposed deeper concerns over coalition finances.

In an earlier petition, NLP accused dominant parties of withholding funds due to smaller affiliates from the Political Parties Fund tied to Azimio’s 6.9 million votes in the 2022 presidential election.

The party warned that such practices risk weakening smaller parties and could lead to deregistration.

“Coalitions are living agreements, not tombstones,” said NLP Secretary General Omondi Koyoo, calling for transparency and accountability.

The standoff has been further compounded by the resignation of former Executive Director Raphael Tuju, which NLP says exposed leadership and administrative gaps within the coalition.

The dispute underscores widening fissures within Azimio, once a broad alliance of more than 20 parties that emerged dominant after the 2022 General Election but has since been weakened by defections to the ruling coalition.

Observers warn the escalating conflict could stall Azimio’s restructuring efforts and undermine its ability to project a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

With threats of legal action looming, the standoff is now poised to test the legal durability of Kenya’s coalition party framework under the Political Parties Act.

NLP maintains that Azimio must revert to its Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM) and subject all contested decisions to NEC arbitration.

“For Azimio to be a legitimate outfit, it must be the first to follow the law. Most of the party affiliates are still waiting for funds that should have been shared out to all members from the government.”