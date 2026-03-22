Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

National Liberal Party (NLP) leader Dr Augustus Muli/FILE

Politics

Azimio leadership row deepens as NLP escalates fight over ‘illegal’ shake-up

NLP escalates dispute over Azimio leadership shake-up, calling changes illegal and unconstitutional as internal rift threatens coalition unity ahead of 2027.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 — The National Liberal Party (NLP) has escalated its resistance to the sweeping leadership shake-up within the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition, branding the move unconstitutional, irregular and politically driven, in a dispute that now threatens to deepen internal fractures within the opposition outfit.

The latest pushback builds on a simmering row that began in early February, when NLP and the United Democratic Party (UDP) formally rejected earlier leadership changes and warned of legal action.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a joint letter to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), the two parties termed the resolutions “illegal, null and void,” accusing sections of the coalition of bypassing established procedures.

At the centre of the dispute are sweeping changes first announced following a February 2 meeting of Azimio’s top organs, chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The reshuffle saw Junet Mohamed removed as Secretary General and replaced by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, while Kalonzo Musyoka was named Party Leader, succeeding the late Raila Odinga. Philip Kisia was also appointed Executive Director.

Azimio defended the changes, citing “evolving political circumstances” and the need to strengthen coordination, operational efficiency and strategic direction.

However, dissenting parties argue the meeting that sanctioned the changes was irregular, alleging it was convened without proper notice, lacked quorum and included individuals without legal standing in the coalition.

Kalonzo accuses State House of blocking gazettement of Azimio leadership changes

The dispute has since intensified. On March 9, Azimio unveiled a fresh restructuring of its top organs, ousting several senior figures, including Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya, Sabina Chege, Opiyo Wandayi and Abdi Noor Omar Farah.

The coalition maintained the move was necessary to address conflicts of interest and reinforce unity.

But NLP, led by Augustus Muli, has rejected the changes outright. In a fresh petition to the Registrar, the party argues that no vacancies were formally declared prior to the removals, rendering the subsequent appointments invalid.

Junet mocks Kalonzo over ‘unprocedural’ Azimio changes amid outcry over delayed gazettement

It further contends that the process violates both the Political Parties Act (2011) and the Constitution of Kenya (2010), which require disputes to be resolved through internal mechanisms before such actions are taken.

The party has also renewed its objection to Musyoka’s elevation as Azimio leader, insisting the matter remains unresolved and must be subjected to arbitration under the coalition’s National Executive Council (NEC).

Muli’s statement highlights a series of procedural anomalies, including questions over the legitimacy of the NEC meeting convened by Kisia, whose own appointment remains contested.

Oburu declares Azimio changes invalid, demands ODM concurrence

NLP further claims the session had inflated attendance, with only a handful of gazetted officials present—raising doubts about quorum.

The party also alleges that external actors, including the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP), were allowed to participate in decision-making, undermining Azimio’s autonomy.

Beyond governance, the dispute has exposed deeper concerns over coalition finances.

In an earlier petition, NLP accused dominant parties of withholding funds due to smaller affiliates from the Political Parties Fund tied to Azimio’s 6.9 million votes in the 2022 presidential election.

The party warned that such practices risk weakening smaller parties and could lead to deregistration.

“Coalitions are living agreements, not tombstones,” said NLP Secretary General Omondi Koyoo, calling for transparency and accountability.

The standoff has been further compounded by the resignation of former Executive Director Raphael Tuju, which NLP says exposed leadership and administrative gaps within the coalition.

The dispute underscores widening fissures within Azimio, once a broad alliance of more than 20 parties that emerged dominant after the 2022 General Election but has since been weakened by defections to the ruling coalition.

Observers warn the escalating conflict could stall Azimio’s restructuring efforts and undermine its ability to project a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

With threats of legal action looming, the standoff is now poised to test the legal durability of Kenya’s coalition party framework under the Political Parties Act.

NLP maintains that Azimio must revert to its Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM) and subject all contested decisions to NEC arbitration.

“For Azimio to be a legitimate outfit, it must be the first to follow the law. Most of the party affiliates are still waiting for funds that should have been shared out to all members from the government.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

NLP Declares Presidential Ambitions, Rejects Kalonzo and Matiang’i in Ukambani

NLP leader Augustus Muli said that the party intends to field its own presidential candidate, rejecting assumptions that smaller coalition parties would automatically back...

February 22, 2026

Kenya

We will unlock the mystery behinds Raila death, Orengo vows as he hits out at Ruto over ODM wrangles

Orengo said those responsible for Odinga’s death are still silent but expressed confidence that accountability will eventually be achieved.

February 12, 2026

Top stories

Amisi Protests Removal from ODM NEC, Claims Political Witch-Hunt

Amisi suggested that his ouster was part of a broader scheme within the party aimed at sidelining members perceived as not aligning with certain...

February 11, 2026

Kenya

ODM rift widens as Mbadi calls for Sifuna’s explusion

CS Mbadi questioned Sifuna’s continued stay in ODM, arguing that the Nairobi senator was already conflicted and effectively serving the interests of other political...

February 9, 2026

Kenya

“Forget ANC, Rally Behind UDA,” Mudavadi Tells Supporters Amid Court Ruling

Mudavadi said ANC had completed its political journey and no longer exists as an operational party.

January 31, 2026

Kenya

UDA Sets February 2 Deadline for Aspirants Ahead of 2027 Elections

UDA urged all interested and qualified party members intending to vie for elective positions to complete their registration by 11:59 p.m.

January 29, 2026

Kenya

Loss of Funding, Deregistration Loom for Non-Compliant Political Parties: ORPP

Registrar of Political Parties John Cox Lurionokou said the regulator has shifted to what he termed election-centred regulation aimed at strengthening internal party democracy,...

January 28, 2026

Kenya

Funding Crisis Freezes Registration of 32 New Political Parties Ahead of 2027 Polls

Currently there are 90 fully registered political parties (excluding deregistered political parties).Ukweli party and Vibrant Democratic Party were deregistered on 12th January 2026.

January 27, 2026