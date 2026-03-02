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2 men linked to raid on police base arrested

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2 men arrested in Kisumu for violent robberies including police base raid

Two men arrested in Kisumu County are linked to multiple violent robberies, including a police base attack. One stolen rifle remains missing, investigation ongoing.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — Detectives in Kisumu County have arrested two men believed to be behind a series of violent robberies in the region, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) identified the suspects as Dennis Odhiambo Miruka and Brian Makaya Mukaisi, linking them to incidents in Milimani, Majengo, Jebrok, Kiboswa, Malava, Iguhu, Gita, Mamboleo, and Riat.

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The pair are also connected to a February 27 raid on the Nyalenda Police Patrol Base, during which several police officers and a civilian were injured, and one officer later died in hospital.

During that attack, two G3 rifles were stolen; one has since been recovered, while the second remains missing as investigations continue.

“The operation to recover the remaining firearm and arrest other members of the criminal network is ongoing,” the DCI said, urging the public to provide any information that could assist in the investigation.

The suspects are accused of carrying out additional robberies across Kisumu and parts of Western Kenya.

On March 17, they allegedly raided a business premises in Arena Phase 4 Estate, Kisumu Central Sub-County, stealing electronics and other valuables. In a separate incident on March 9, they reportedly robbed a shopping centre in Kakamega South Sub-County.

Detectives also recovered a motor vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car in the Arena Phase 4 robbery.

The suspects remain in custody pending arraignment.

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