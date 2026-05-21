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Child trafficking suspect arraigned as detectives rescue 22 girls in Mombasa

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is believed to have been operating several centres in Mombasa and Kilifi counties under the guise of offering care, mentorship and support to vulnerable girls.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21-A 27-year-old man accused of running an alleged child trafficking and sexual exploitation network disguised as rescue centres has been arraigned in Mombasa after detectives rescued 22 girls from facilities in Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

The suspect, identified as Almasi Rama Amos, appeared before the Shanzu Law Courts on Wednesday, facing multiple charges, including defilement, child trafficking for sexual exploitation, promotion of child trafficking, and child abuse.

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According to investigators, the arrest followed weeks of intelligence-led investigations by detectives from the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit (AHTCPU) working alongside officers from the Regional Criminal Investigations Office in Mombasa.

Detectives tracked the suspect to a hideout in Nguu Tatu Estate in the Concordia area of Kisauni Sub-County, where he was allegedly found with three underage girls.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect is believed to have been operating several centres in Mombasa and Kilifi counties under the guise of offering care, mentorship and support to vulnerable girls.

However, investigators allege the facilities were instead being used to sexually exploit and abuse minors.

Following his arrest, detectives said the suspect led officers to another facility in Ribe, Rabai Sub-County, where 19 more girls were rescued, bringing the total number of rescued juveniles to 22.

The rescued girls are expected to receive protection and support as investigations continue.

The court heard that the suspect denied all charges leveled against him. He pleaded not guilty and was denied bond.

The case will be mentioned on June 8, 2026.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said it remains committed to combating child exploitation, trafficking and abuse, warning that individuals involved in crimes against children will face legal action.

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