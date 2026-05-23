Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Retired Meru teacher loses Sh7.5M in gold investment scam

crime

DCI arrests Suspect in Sh7.5mn gold scam targeting retired teacher in Meru

Detectives in Meru have arrested a suspect linked to a Sh7.5 million fake gold investment scam that defrauded a 61-year-old retired civil servant in Kenya.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — Detectives in Imenti North, Meru County (Meru County), have arrested a key suspect linked to a gold investment fraud syndicate that allegedly defrauded a 61-year-old retired civil servant of more than Sh7.5 million in a sophisticated scam.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)) said the victim, a former Teachers Service Commission employee, was lured into a fake gold investment scheme that promised unusually high returns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The victim reportedly fell prey to a sophisticated fake-gold investment scheme after being lured by promises of massive returns,” the DCI stated.

Investigations show that between February and April 2026, the complainant transferred a total of Sh7.5 million through multiple bank and M-Pesa transactions to accounts linked to the syndicate.

Following what the DCI described as “painstaking investigations and intelligence-led operations,” detectives tracked and arrested the prime suspect, identified as Dennis Kinoti, in the Gakurine area of Meru County.

A search at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of several Safaricom SIM cards believed to have been used in coordinating the fraudulent transactions.

Investigators also seized a grey Volkswagen Passat suspected to have been acquired using proceeds of crime. The vehicle was towed to Meru Police Station and is being held as an exhibit.

The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment as detectives continue pursuing other individuals believed to be part of the wider syndicate, who are still at large.

The DCI has warned members of the public against falling victim to flashy “gold investment” schemes and other get-rich-quick promises, noting that fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated tactics to target unsuspecting Kenyans through digital platforms and personal networks.

Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through regulated financial institutions and report suspicious schemes to law enforcement agencies.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

TSC appoints Commissioner Sharon Kisire as new Vice Chairperson

The Teachers Service Commission has appointed Commissioner Sharon Kisire as its new Vice Chairperson following the end of Leila Ali Abdi’s tenure.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-KDF Special Forces Officer linked to Eastlands crimes arrested in Nairobi’s Kayole

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a former KDF Special Forces officer in Kayole, Nairobi, over alleged possession of ammunition...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moyale court fines man Sh600,000 or 3 years jail over FGM on 3 minors

Moyale court fines a man Sh600,000 or 3 years jail after convicting him of performing FGM on three minors under Kenya’s anti-FGM law.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NLP leader urges Kalonzo to back Ukambani unity pact ahead of 2027 polls

NLP leader Augustus Muli urges Kalonzo Musyoka to back Ukambani unity pact, proposing a five-million vote bloc ahead of Kenya’s 2027 elections.

6 hours ago

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, China push cultural tourism investment amid global rise

Kenya and China call for cultural tourism investment, saying it drives growth, conservation and community empowerment at Nairobi biodiversity forum.

6 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya, China renew push for biodiversity cooperation at Nairobi wildlife exhibition

Kenya and China renew biodiversity cooperation calls at Nairobi exhibition highlighting wildlife conservation, wetlands protection and cultural exchange.

6 hours ago

Capital Health

Uganda confirms 3 new Ebola cases as Kenya tightens cross-border surveillance

Uganda confirms three new Ebola cases, raising total to five, as Kenya strengthens surveillance with enhanced border screening.

6 hours ago

Gachagua Impeachment Petition

Muite Presses Court to Set Impeachment Precedent

"On the basis of the political question and the right to a fair trial, this is a petition that I plead this honourable court...

15 hours ago