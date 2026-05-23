DCI arrests Suspect in Sh7.5mn gold scam targeting retired teacher in Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 — Detectives in Imenti North, Meru County (Meru County), have arrested a key suspect linked to a gold investment fraud syndicate that allegedly defrauded a 61-year-old retired civil servant of more than Sh7.5 million in a sophisticated scam.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)) said the victim, a former Teachers Service Commission employee, was lured into a fake gold investment scheme that promised unusually high returns.

“The victim reportedly fell prey to a sophisticated fake-gold investment scheme after being lured by promises of massive returns,” the DCI stated.

Investigations show that between February and April 2026, the complainant transferred a total of Sh7.5 million through multiple bank and M-Pesa transactions to accounts linked to the syndicate.

Following what the DCI described as “painstaking investigations and intelligence-led operations,” detectives tracked and arrested the prime suspect, identified as Dennis Kinoti, in the Gakurine area of Meru County.

A search at the suspect’s residence led to the recovery of several Safaricom SIM cards believed to have been used in coordinating the fraudulent transactions.

Investigators also seized a grey Volkswagen Passat suspected to have been acquired using proceeds of crime. The vehicle was towed to Meru Police Station and is being held as an exhibit.

The suspect remains in custody pending arraignment as detectives continue pursuing other individuals believed to be part of the wider syndicate, who are still at large.

The DCI has warned members of the public against falling victim to flashy “gold investment” schemes and other get-rich-quick promises, noting that fraudsters are increasingly using sophisticated tactics to target unsuspecting Kenyans through digital platforms and personal networks.

Authorities have urged citizens to verify investment opportunities through regulated financial institutions and report suspicious schemes to law enforcement agencies.