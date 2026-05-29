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EACC Arrests Kitutu Central DCIO, Corporal Over Over Alleged Sh 40,000 Bribe

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NAIROBI,Kenya, May 29- The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested two senior police officers in Kisii County over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe from a member of the public in connection with a land dispute case.

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In a statement, the anti-graft agency said the suspects include the DCIO of Kitutu Central Sub-County, Chief Inspector Nicholas Waringa, and Corporal Lovy Ochieng Ouya attached to Nyanchwa Police Station.

According to the commission, the arrests followed a complaint from a member of the public who alleged that the officers had demanded Sh 100,000 to facilitate the arrest of a person accused of illegally taking possession of a parcel of land in Nyanchwa Estate in Kisii County and constructing structures on it.

The commission said investigations conducted by EACC detectives established grounds for action, leading to the arrest of the two officers after they allegedly received part payment amounting to Sh 40,000 from the complainant.

The suspects were subsequently escorted to the EACC Kisii Regional Office for processing before being released on cash bail of Sh 50,000 each pending the completion of investigations.

The anti-corruption agency reiterated its commitment to combating corruption within public institutions and urged Kenyans to continue reporting incidents of bribery, extortion, and abuse of office.

“The EACC remains committed to the fight against corruption and continues to urge members of the public to report cases of bribery and abuse of office,” the commission said.

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