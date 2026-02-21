Sifuna’s Kakamega Rally Refuses to Fold Despite Teargas, State Push-back

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21- In politics, opposition rallies rarely begin with anticipation of speeches. They begin with suspense on whether actually they will materialize.

On Saturday, the Linda Mwananchi rally at Amalemba grounds in Kakamega led by embattled Orange Democratic Movement secretary general Edwin Sifuna was clouded by uncertainties.

In the hours before the rally, Western Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud told journalists that police had not been formally notified about the gathering and had only seen posters circulating on social media.

“We will use all force to maintain peace. We will not accept lawlessness here. We cannot accept our country to go to the dogs,” he said.

On 19th February, Sifuna has confirmed that he has officially notified Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen about his upcoming Linda Mwanachi Kakamega rally.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said that he had already sent the notification for the Kakamega rally to the Kakamega OCPD and that he was going to send the same notification to the Senate WhatsApp group.

“By the way, that individual called Murkomen is still on the Senate WhatsApp group because he is a former senator. In fact, I have taken advantage of that. Yesterday I saw him say that he was not aware that we were going to Kitengela,”

“I have sent a notification on the Kakamega rally that we have made to the OCPD of Kakamega to his WhatsApp number, and I am going to send it to the Senate WhatsApp group because he reads our messages there,” noted Sifuna.

In a move that would actually derail the crowd from attending the political rally, Mahoud further claimed that security agencies had received intelligence suggesting that some individuals planning to attend the rally could be armed.

“We have every kind of information. We are even told people who are coming from as far as Nairobi who are armed with rifles. That is what we have been told. That group who want to make a rally, they are armed, they said they don’t need the police,” he alleged.

Teargas Disruption

Even before the Linda Mwananchi Movement leaders made their way to Amalemba grounds, teargas were already billowing.

Teargas canisters were lobbed at event organisers ahead of the rally scheduled in Kakamega County today.

Tension began building early in the morning as small groups of rowdy youths were seen uprooting and setting ablaze road reflectors near Amalemba Grounds, where the rally was scheduled to take place.

At around 9:00am, a teargas canister was lobbed toward the venue, triggering panic among sections of the crowd. Some attendees responded by hurling stones, escalating the standoff.

As the situation grew volatile, groups of young men organised themselves along key access roads leading to the grounds. They mounted informal barricades, stopping and inspecting vehicles headed toward the rally site in what appeared to be an attempt to control who accessed the area.

Elsewhere in Kakamega town, rival political energies were also on display. Youths allied to the broad-based government cruised through the streets atop trucks and motorbikes, chanting slogans and waving placards emblazoned with the words “Two Tutam,” adding another layer of theatre to an already charged morning.

Sea of Humanity

Even so, Sifuna led the Linda Mwananchi team to a massive turnout in Kakamega, drawing a sea of supporters to the town ahead of their highly anticipated rally.

Sifuna’s convoy wound its way through Kakamega town en route to Amalemba Grounds, with throngs of supporters lining the streets, chanting slogans and waving party flags.

The atmosphere was electric, as Sifuna and Babu Owino stood atop their vehicles, greeting the crowd while music blared from speakers. The popular anthem “Jeshi la Baba” sent supporters into a frenzy, with cheers and waves echoing across the streets.

He was joined by a host of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) stalwarts, including James Orengo Caleb Amisi Richard Onyonka Brian Lishenga Jack Wamboka and Majimbo Kalasinga.

Undettered Crowd

But the smooth flow of the rally would soon be disrupted as soon as the Nairobi Senator took to the podium. Despite Siaya Governor James Orengo and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi having uninterrupted speech to the crowd, the rally was almost disrupted when Sifuna took to the podium.

Teargas canisters arced into the gathering, landing near the stage and within the crowd. White clouds spread quickly across the dias.

Sifuna had barely risen to offer his opening remarks when canisters landed near the dais, sending thick white plumes billowing into the crowd. Supporters scattered in panic, running in all directions to escape the choking fumes.

Amid the chaos, Sifuna vowed the meeting would proceed despite the disruption.

“This meeting will not be disrupted as they did in Kitengela. We will extinguish it like bhang in prison. This meeting will not be disrupted, it will not end,” he declared.

He urged supporters to remain calm and avoid confrontation with police.

“Young people, don’t throw stones at them. We will extinguish this teargas like bhang and continue with this meeting,” he said.

Soon after the Supporters regrouped as others tried to attack individual suspected to disrupt the meeting by lobbying teargas.

Sifuna urged supporters not to throw stones, not to retaliate, and not to scatter. The meeting, he insisted, would continue. The ODM Secretary General insisted if the aim was to disperse them, that wouldn’t happen.

Kitengela Mayhem

Just days earlier in Kitengela, a similar gathering had ended in chaos after police fired teargas and live bullets as a young man lost his life.

Chaos erupted on Sunday when police fired teargas at a gathering in Kitengela as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other leaders addressed supporters.

The disruption came shortly after Sifuna introduced fellow leaders who had joined him at the rally. Despite the upheaval, Sifuna later thanked the residents of Kitengela for turning out and urged them to remain steadfast.

“Thank you, Kitengela. Despite all the harassment, intimidation, and violence this morning, you showed up. They first destroyed our dais and sound equipment, and now state operatives have teargassed a peaceful assembly, bringing it to an abrupt end. We shall not relent,” Sifuna said.

When the first teargas canister was thrown, Sifuna called on the crowd to stay calm while trying to figure out who was disrupting the rally. More canisters followed, sending crowds scattering in all directions. Boda boda riders and residents quickly sought safety as the situation became chaotic.

The rally ended abruptly, with leaders leaving the scene while supporters dispersed across the town.

Sifuna condemned the heavy-handed response, saying security officers and hired personnel used excessive force against peaceful attendees. He also vowed to pursue justice for Vincent Ayomo, who was allegedly shot dead during the gathering.

“We will pursue justice for his family and ensure those responsible for his death are held accountable,” Sifuna said.