Sifuna vows court battle over removal as ODM Secretary-General, says he remains in office

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has insisted he remains the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General and vowed to challenge his removal in court, a day after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to oust him from office.

The decision, announced in Mombasa on Wednesday by party leader Oburu Odinga, saw Sifuna replaced by Deputy Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo.

The NEC chaired by Oburu cited concerns about discipline and leadership conduct raised against Sifuna. Omanyo will serve in an acting capacity pending the election of a substantive officeholder.

But flanked by Winnie Odinga, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Sifuna dismissed the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

“I remain the duly elected Secretary-General of ODM. I will be moving to court to challenge this decision,” Sifuna said, arguing that due process under the party constitution had not been followed.

He announced a major political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, signalling what appeared to be an immediate counter-offensive against the party leadership.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi also weighed in, vowing to protect the legacy of the late Raila Odinga and accusing an Oburu Odinga-led faction of being influenced by President William Ruto to “kill” the party from within.

Babu Owino claimed Sifuna was being victimised for “defending the downtrodden” and alleged that the rival camp had “declared war” within ODM.

The NEC, however, maintained that its decision was grounded in the party constitution, emphasising that no individual is above its structures and processes. It cited escalating cases of indiscipline among senior members and resolved to initiate the formal process of withdrawing ODM from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition over alleged breaches of the coalition agreement.

Sifuna, one of ODM’s most outspoken figures, has in recent months drawn criticism from sections of the party over remarks seen as diverging from its dominant stance, particularly on cooperation with President Ruto’s administration.

The latest developments lay bare deepening internal divisions within ODM and set the stage for a potential legal and political showdown as the party navigates a sensitive transition period following Raila Odinga’s death last year.