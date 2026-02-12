Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna/FILE

Top stories

Sifuna vows court battle over removal as ODM Secretary-General, says he remains in office

The decision, announced in Mombasa on Wednesday by party leader Oburu Odinga, saw Sifuna replaced by Deputy Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has insisted he remains the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General and vowed to challenge his removal in court, a day after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to oust him from office.

The decision, announced in Mombasa on Wednesday by party leader Oburu Odinga, saw Sifuna replaced by Deputy Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NEC chaired by Oburu cited concerns about discipline and leadership conduct raised against Sifuna. Omanyo will serve in an acting capacity pending the election of a substantive officeholder.

But flanked by Winnie Odinga, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Sifuna dismissed the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

“I remain the duly elected Secretary-General of ODM. I will be moving to court to challenge this decision,” Sifuna said, arguing that due process under the party constitution had not been followed.

He announced a major political rally in Kitengela, Kajiado County, signalling what appeared to be an immediate counter-offensive against the party leadership.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Godfrey Osotsi also weighed in, vowing to protect the legacy of the late Raila Odinga and accusing an Oburu Odinga-led faction of being influenced by President William Ruto to “kill” the party from within.

Babu Owino claimed Sifuna was being victimised for “defending the downtrodden” and alleged that the rival camp had “declared war” within ODM.

The NEC, however, maintained that its decision was grounded in the party constitution, emphasising that no individual is above its structures and processes. It cited escalating cases of indiscipline among senior members and resolved to initiate the formal process of withdrawing ODM from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition over alleged breaches of the coalition agreement.

Sifuna, one of ODM’s most outspoken figures, has in recent months drawn criticism from sections of the party over remarks seen as diverging from its dominant stance, particularly on cooperation with President Ruto’s administration.

The latest developments lay bare deepening internal divisions within ODM and set the stage for a potential legal and political showdown as the party navigates a sensitive transition period following Raila Odinga’s death last year.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Sifuna declares political counter-offensive after ODM removal

He was flanked by Winnie Odinga, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

42 minutes ago

Kenya

Kileleshwa MCA Alai backs Junet Mohammed for ODM Sec-Gen after Sifuna’s ouster

"Chama ni ODM na SG ni Ja Suna. Pinga ushangae!" the Kileleshwa MCA said as he signaled strong backing for the Suna East legislator.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Ousted but Unbowed: Sifuna Hits the Ground Running with Kitengela Rally Announcement

The timing of the announcement coming just hours after his dramatic ouster from the party  signals Sifuna’s intent to take his case directly to...

17 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Begins Exit from Azimio Coalition Amid Party Leadership Shake-Up

ODM accused its coalition partners of breaching the agreement that established the Azimio alliance, prompting the party to take steps to safeguard its independence.

18 hours ago

Top stories

Amisi Protests Removal from ODM NEC, Claims Political Witch-Hunt

Amisi suggested that his ouster was part of a broader scheme within the party aimed at sidelining members perceived as not aligning with certain...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu: ODM to prioritise UDA talks, solo 2027 bid last option

ODM leader Oburu Odinga says the party will prioritise structured coalition talks with UDA ahead of 2027, as President Ruto pushes for a formal...

24 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Oburu declares Azimio changes invalid, demands ODM concurrence

ODM leader Oburu Odinga declares Azimio leadership changes invalid, insists coalition deed requires ODM concurrence.

1 day ago

Kenya

ODM rift widens as Mbadi calls for Sifuna’s explusion

CS Mbadi questioned Sifuna’s continued stay in ODM, arguing that the Nairobi senator was already conflicted and effectively serving the interests of other political...

3 days ago