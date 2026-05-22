Wanga responds to Orengo over sexist remarks amid impeachment threats in Siaya

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 — Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga has broken her silence over controversial remarks made by her Siaya counterpart James Orengo, accusing the veteran politician of using language that demeaned and humiliated women in leadership amid escalating political tensions in the ODM party.

In an emotionally charged open letter released Thursday, Wanga said she was deeply hurt by Orengo’s remarks, which she described as carrying “undertones that diminish, ridicule, or reduce” women because of their gender and age.

“I write this letter in my personal capacity, not as Governor of Homa Bay County, nor as Chairperson of the ODM Party, but simply as Gladys: daughter, mother, wife, and a woman who, like many others, continues to navigate leadership in spaces that often demand strength while offering little grace,” she stated.

Although Wanga did not directly quote the remarks in question, she said they reflected a broader culture of sexism and intimidation faced by women in public office.

“Many women are told to speak more softly, lead smaller, occupy less space, or defer — not because they are wrong, but because they are women,” she wrote.

The public fallout comes as political pressure mounts against Orengo in Siaya County, where a section of Members of County Assembly have reportedly threatened impeachment proceedings against the Governor over alleged insubordination to ODM party leadership and persistent political feuds.

Succession politics

Orengo reportedly made the remarks when he visited Homa Bay, where he told off unamed individuals he claimed had vowed to lock him out of the county.

Wanga linked the controversy to wider succession politics within ODM following the death of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, while reaffirming her support for Oburu Oginga as a senior figure in the party.

“If my resolve to stand with Sen. (Dr.) Oburu Oginga as the Party Leader of our great party after the passing of our beloved leader, H.E. Raila Odinga, means I must endure more of these embarrassing insults and unnecessary tirades, so be it,” she said.

Wanga said she still regarded Orengo as a respected elder and father figure despite the discomfort caused by his statements.

“I therefore choose forgiveness. I was humbled just as I was humiliated,” she stated.

She urged leaders to cultivate a political culture where disagreements do not descend into personal attacks or gender-based humiliation.

“Strength and dignity are never diminished by kindness, and authority need not come at the expense of another’s humanity,” she wrote.

The exchange has triggered widespread debate across political and social circles, with supporters and critics weighing in on gender, generational leadership struggles, and the future direction of ODM politics in the Nyanza region.