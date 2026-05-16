Ida Hits Back at Mbadi Over ‘Post-Raila Era’ Comments

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 16 – Seven months after the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, his widow, Ida Odinga, has strongly defended his enduring political influence, in remarks widely interpreted as a response to recent comments by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

Speaking on Friday during a visit by students from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology to Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Siaya County, Ida said Raila’s legacy remains deeply embedded in Kenya’s political and social fabric despite his passing.

In a reflective and emotionally charged address, she noted that the late ODM leader continues to dominate public discourse and national debate on a daily basis.

“There is hardly a day I turn on the news and fail to hear Raila’s name being mentioned,” Ida said, adding that his ideals and political influence continue to resonate across the country.

She invoked literary and philosophical references to illustrate her point, citing playwright William Shakespeare and celebrated African theologian John Mbiti.

Drawing from Mbiti’s concept of the “living dead,” Ida argued that transformational leaders never truly fade away as long as their memory and impact remain alive among the people.

“When Professor Mbiti speaks about the living dead, I believe he refers to leaders like Raila, Jaramogi and others whose physical presence may be gone, but whose spirit continues to live among us,” she said.

She further suggested that some politicians had prematurely assumed that Raila’s absence created political freedom for them, insisting that history and legacy outlive individuals.

“Some people become overly excited thinking that once a leader is gone, they are now free. But history remains. The lessons and values these leaders left behind continue guiding society,” she added.

Her remarks come days after Mbadi stirred political debate with comments suggesting that the Orange Democratic Movement should move beyond Raila’s influence.

Speaking during ODM retreat in Mombasa,Mbadi argued that ODM was not a family outfit and cautioned against individuals using their association with Raila to exert authority within the party.

“This is the post-Raila era. Baba is gone, and we must now focus on building ourselves and the future of the party,” Mbadi said in remarks that triggered mixed reactions.