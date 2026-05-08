Oburu Resurfaces, Dismisses Rumours Amid Health Speculation

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Orange Democratic Party Leader Oburu Odinga has resurfaced after nearly two weeks out of the public spotlight, dismissing speculation over his health and whereabouts as ODM officials insisted he remains active and fully engaged in party affairs.

In a video shared online Friday, the Siaya Senator appeared relaxed and cheerful as he confirmed he was in Kisumu enjoying time with friends on a golf course.

“Thank you for your concerns about my whereabouts. I am here in Kisumu, up and about, playing golf, and I want to wish all of you a very happy weekend,” Oburu said in the clip.

The veteran politician sudden disappearance from recent ODM functions had triggered widespread speculation online, with claims circulating on social media alleging that he had been flown abroad for specialised treatment.

ODM Communications Director Philip Etale dismissed the reports as false and politically motivated.

“We have seen some local dailies questioning the whereabouts of our party leader. I have his permission to state that he is okay and fine,” Etale said.

“The reports that he is unwell or missing are not true. He is okay, and tomorrow you will see him at the alma mater of his late father speaking and engaging with the public,” he added.

Etale also pushed back against claims that Oburu had become incapacitated or withdrawn from active politics, insisting the senior ODM figure remains central to the party’s political strategy ahead of the 2027 General Election.

According to ODM officials, Oburu has continued to engage party leaders privately despite maintaining a low public profile in recent weeks.

The Siaya Senator, who is the elder brother of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga, was last seen publicly during the ODM Youth League Convention held at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi in April.

His reappearance comes at a time when ODM has intensified grassroots mobilisation and internal consultations amid anticipated political realignments ahead of the next election cycle.

Addressing journalists at Chungwa House in Nairobi, ODM youth activist Kasmuel McOure said the senior party figure remained committed to the Orange Democratic Movement and continued to closely follow political developments.

“We spoke with him this morning. He is doing well and remains fully concerned about the future of the party and the country,” Kasmuel said.

Kasmuel accused unnamed political opponents of attempting to undermine ODM through sustained attacks against senior officials, including party chairperson Gladys Wanga.

“We cannot allow politics of insults, intimidation and tribalism to define national discourse,” he said.

“Recently, some leaders have been branding our party leader a coward while continuously attacking Gladys Wanga and the ODM leadership. That must stop.”

The youth leader further warned against what he termed as rising ethnic rhetoric in national politics, insisting ODM would remain focused on national unity and grassroots mobilisation.

He announced that ODM youth teams had begun a nationwide campaign aimed at reorganising party structures and energising support among young voters.

“We have started this journey in Nairobi, but we will move across the country with one message to strengthen ODM and prepare the party for the future,” he said.

In his last public address in April, Oburu urged young party supporters to remain loyal to ODM and defend the party’s structures as it prepares for a new political phase.