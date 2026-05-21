ODM summons Nyanza aspirants as race for 2027 elections gathers momentum

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has stepped up its preparations for the 2027 General Election, convening a consultative forum for aspiring candidates from four counties in its traditional Nyanza political stronghold.

The meeting, scheduled for Monday, May 25, will bring together party hopefuls seeking ODM tickets for various elective seats in Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties.

According to a party notice, the forum will be held at the Grand Royal Swiss Hotel from 8:30am and is aimed at engaging prospective candidates on the party’s electoral roadmap and organisational strategy ahead of the next polls.

The gathering is expected to draw individuals interested in contesting positions ranging from county assembly and parliamentary seats to senatorial and gubernatorial posts under the ODM banner.

ODM said the session forms part of its early groundwork for the 2027 election cycle as political activity begins to intensify across the country.

“Aspirants for various elective positions in the 2027 General Election from Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya and Migori counties are invited to attend,” the party said in the notice.

The planned meeting underscores the growing momentum within political parties as they embark on internal planning, grassroots mobilisation and candidate positioning more than a year before the next national vote.

Nyanza, widely regarded as ODM’s political bastion, is expected to witness heightened competition for party nominations, particularly for influential seats in county governments, Parliament and ward assemblies.

The consultative meeting comes shortly after ODM formally opened applications for members seeking the party’s nomination in the 2027 contest, including contenders eyeing the party’s presidential flagbearer slot.

In a communication issued on May 12 by ODM’s National Elections Coordinating Committee, the party announced the commencement of applications for aspirants interested in vying on its ticket for positions including president, governor, senator, county woman representative, member of the National Assembly and member of the county assembly.

ODM said the exercise would be guided by its constitution and internal nomination regulations, with the application period set to run until June 30.

The party directed interested aspirants to file their applications through its online platform and urged members to confirm their registration details using the USSD verification code 483036# ahead of the nomination process.

ODM further encouraged members and aspirants to remain in contact with the National Elections Coordinating Committee to seek clarification on the nomination procedures and requirements.

The party’s latest mobilisation drive unfolds against a shifting political landscape marked by growing engagement between ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ahead of 2027.

Earlier this year, UDA’s National Executive Committee authorised party leader President William Ruto to initiate structured coalition discussions with ODM, signalling efforts to formalise the two parties’ evolving political cooperation.

In a communiqué issued following a National Executive Committee meeting chaired by President Ruto in Nairobi on January 14, UDA acknowledged ODM’s move to pursue formal engagement within the Kenya Kwanza Coalition framework.

The ruling party said it had taken note of ODM’s Central Management Committee decision to pursue structured talks aimed at strengthening their existing political collaboration and exploring a coalition arrangement ahead of the 2027 elections.