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Ruth Odinga faults Mbadi over remarks on Odinga family influence in ODM

Ruth Odinga recounted tense exchanges that allegedly unfolded during the May 3 meeting, claiming Mbadi questioned the family’s influence within the Orange Democratic Movement party.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10- Kisumu Woman Representative Ruth Odinga has publicly accused Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi of launching a personal attack against the Odinga family during an ODM party retreat held in Mombasa earlier this month.

In a statement shared on social media on Sunday, Ruth recounted tense exchanges that allegedly unfolded during the May 3 meeting, claiming Mbadi questioned the family’s influence within the Orange Democratic Movement party.

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According to the legislator, the former ODM chairman criticised what he termed as a sense of entitlement associated with the Odinga name, insisting that the party did not belong to the family despite its historical links to the late Raila Odinga.

“I was surprised that when Treasury CS and immediate former ODM Chairman John Mbadi rose to speak, he chose to attack me as an Odinga,” Ruth said.

“He said ODM Party does not belong to the Odingas, that it is not family property and therefore nobody should feel entitled because they carry the Odinga name,” she added.

Ruth further claimed Mbadi made remarks suggesting that Raila Odinga’s political era had ended and that other leaders had since invested heavily in sustaining the party.

“He stated further that Raila Odinga was already dead and buried, and even if he was alive, he wouldn’t do much because he and others have heavily invested in ODM,” she alleged.

The Kisumu Woman Representative said she took offence at the remarks, noting that she was the only member of the Odinga family present at the retreat. She dismissed claims that she was using her family name to exert influence within the party or destabilise its leadership.

Ruth, who said she is not aligned to any faction within ODM, accused Mbadi of attempting to intimidate dissenting voices within the party because of his current position in government.

She maintained that political loyalty and public support could not be imposed through coercion or political pressure.

“Yes, Raila is dead and buried like Mbadi said. But his followers are not dead, nor his ideology,” she said.

“It is easier to inherit the party or anything else Raila Odinga left behind, but you have to earn the support of his followers, not by coercion and other forms of inducements,” she added.

The lawmaker vowed to continue advocating for unity within ODM despite growing divisions over the party’s future political direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.

She also defended the Odinga family legacy, accusing some leaders of turning the family into political targets for personal gain.

“Is this bashing of the Odingas the only way to guarantee Mbadi another five years as CS of Finance?” she posed.

Ruth further alleged that Mbadi has been pressuring Luo Nyanza voters to support a particular political direction to secure his continued stay in government.

Mbadi has recently been vocal about ODM’s future following Raila Odinga’s political exit, arguing that the party currently lacks a viable presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

 He has also expressed support for ODM backing President William Ruto’s re-election bid, saying the party may only be ready to field a serious presidential candidate by 2032.

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